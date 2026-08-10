Beach toy box arsonists should pay says Cllr

LOCALS in Myrtleville are determined to replace their community toy box at the beach which was set on fire and destroyed last week, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

Made by Carrigaline Men’s Shed, it had being used by beachgoers – but both the box and the sign were reduced to ashes as a result of

arson.

Cllr Jack White (FG) said: ‘This was a wonderful community initiative created and maintained by volunteers so that children could enjoy shared toys and make happy memories. I hope those responsible for this arson are identified and held accountable.’

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He suggested that if the perpetrators are caught they should pay for the damage they caused.

Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF) said that on such a dry cliff face with houses in close proximity, there was real potential for the fire to spread much further.

‘We have already seen how quickly fires can take hold in similar terrain, most recently at Camden in Crosshaven. It’s a timely reminder that fires like this can have consequences far beyond the damage to the immediate area.’

A member of Myrtleville Community Group is already seeking decking boards to make a new community toy box, and gardaí are investigating the incident.