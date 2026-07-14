Tractor driver is fined €1k and put off road for crash

A TRACTOR driver who was trapped in his BMW following a crash in Crossbarry has been disqualified for three years and fined €1,000.

Frank Sullivan (20), of 2 Stonewell, Catholic Walk, Kinsale contested a drink driving charge at Bandon District Court but was convicted.

Gda Michelle O’Connell told Judge Andrew Cody that at 12.20am on July 31st last she received a radio call about a single vehicle collision near Ballyhandle, Crossbarry.

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‘On arrival I saw a car on its roof and it was blocking both lanes on the road. The airbag had been deployed and the driver was trapped so we required assistance from the fire brigade,’ said Gda O’Connell.

‘He was taken by ambulance to hospital... I noted his speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.’

Gda O’Connell said under caution he told her he had left a bar in Crossbarry and had consumed alcohol. He was also asked to produce his insurance documents within ten days but failed to

do so.

An ambulance took the accused to CUH while gardaí made arrangements with a city-based garda to obtain a blood or urine sample. The reading was 150mcgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe pointed out that the name on his client’s driving licence is ‘Frank Sullivan’ and that he identified himself by handing over his driving licence to Gda O’Connell.

‘That is his name on his driving licence and that’s his name,’ said Mr Taaffe, who noted his client was being charged under the name ‘Frank O’Sullivan’.

Insp Emmet Daly said it was a simple mistake which wouldn’t prejudice the accused during a prosecution.

Judge Cody said the accused was being charged with driving without insurance and driving while under the influence and was satisfied he wasn’t prejudiced due to an error in his name.

Mr Taaffe said his client works full-time as a tractor driver for a local agricultural contractor and a disqualification will have catastrophic consequences for him.

‘He went to the pub with his friend who later left and his spin home was compromised and fortunately he didn’t injure or kill himself,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge Cody disqualified him from driving for three years and fined him €500, postponing the driving ban until October 1st. The judge also convicted and fined him €500 for driving without insurance.