This is an All-Ireland title shared across Cork

WHEN Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan dropped into Southern Star HQ in Skibbereen for a podcast chat recently, the conversation turned to Cork’s minor footballers, who had just qualified for the All-Ireland final.

‘My feeling is this is where we should be,’ he said.

‘It’s vital that Cork football at underage level is competing.’

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The Kilmeen-Kilbree clubman then highlighted the diversity of this Cork minor panel.

‘Players from East Cork, North Cork, small clubs in West Cork,’ O’Donovan pointed out.

‘The diversity of the panel is a tribute to Keith (Ricken) and the development squad structures in place and that the players have been found.’

Cork’s latest All-Ireland minor football win will be celebrated all over the county because of the huge spread of players involved in this success.

Look at the starting team against Tyrone last Sunday, 14 different clubs were represented: Adrigole (Conor Downing), Aghinagh (Jacob Barry), Ballincollig (Éanne Lynch and Joe Miskella), Ballinora (Ben Hegarty), Carrigaline (Eoghan Ahern), Clonakilty (Tom Whooley), Erins Own (Darragh O’Sullivan), Glanmire (Aaron O’Sullivan), Ibane Gaels (Conrad Murphy), Kilmeen (Rory Twohig), Midleton (Riain McCormack), Shamrocks (Donal Herlihy), St Finbarr’s (Conor Garvey) and Urhan (Kieran O’Shea).

On the bench were players from Newcestown (Donncha O’Mahony), O’Donovan Rossa (Kevin O’Donovan), Carbery Rangers (Luke O’Neill), Naomh Abán (Peadar Kelly), Banteer/Lyre (Billy Looney), Liscarroll/Churchtown (Gabriel Oronsaye), Clonakilty (Fionn O’Donovan) and St Finbarr’s (Alex O’Herlihy).

Incredibly, 20 clubs were represented on Cork's match-day panel for the All-Ireland final.

This really was a county-wide effort.

The spread of clubs represented only added to the sense of occasion as Cork brought the All-Ireland minor football title home for the first time since 2019.

‘There are 29 clubs represented on the panel, which is phenomenal. It’s great to see it,’ Cork minor coach Maurice Moore explains on this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘Sometimes you might have some clubs dominating but for this, it was spread right across the county. Beara to Midleton to Mallow and so on. A lot of those clubs brought buses to support their club members up in Newbridge on Sunday.’

With so many clubs involved in this triumph, the celebrations extended right across the county this week.

Take Kevin O’Donovan from O’Donovan Rossa. He came on in the second half against Tyrone, as the young Rebels rallied from 1-13 to 0-7 down early in the second half to eventually triumph 2-16 to 1-16.

Kevin is a younger brother to All-Ireland LGFA U18 winner Éabha O’Donovan, so this is a family familiar with glory days. For Kevin, we’re reliably told he is the fourth player from the Skibbereen club to win an All-Ireland minor football medal in the men’s game, following in the footsteps of Anthony Davis, Kevin O'Dwyer and Niall McCarthy. That puts Kevin O’Donovan in a unique club.

It’s a success story felt in Star HQ, too, as Donncha O’Mahony from Newcestown is a nephew of chief news reporter Kieran O’Mahony, who made the trip to Newbridge with his gang.

Further west, in Beara, the ripples of Cork's All-Ireland victory have created waves for Conor Downing and Kieran O'Shea. Conor is just the second Adrigole club player to ever win this medal; the first being Sean O’Shea in 1972. For Urhan player Kieran, he is the third All-Ireland minor football winner in his club. His brother Joseph was the second in 2019, with John Hanley the first on Cork’s 1981-winning team. All three Urhan history-makers took a photo together in Newbridge on Sunday.

Special moments on a special day for a team led by what Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan described as ‘a special talent’ in manager Keith Ricken. Along with his management team, Ricken has brought young footballers from every corner of the county together to create a season that will be remembered for years to come.

Speaking to the Star in the lead-up to the final, the Cork boss spoke about how his greatest satisfaction will come ten years’ down the line when he sees where his players end up.

‘I’ve been lucky enough to be involved at this level at different times in my life and now I see lads in their 30s and 40s. They have families, they’re successful and they’re doing well. You get a great kick out of that, knowing you were lucky enough to be a little part of their journey,’ Ricken said.

‘That’s all you are really – a little influence. Maybe a big influence at one small moment in their lives, but overall just a little influence.’

Right now, though, Ricken has played a huge part in the greatest football day of these young players' lives. They’ve created memories that will endure and forged bonds that will last a lifetime.

The class of 2026 came from every corner of Cork – from big city clubs to small rural clubs on the Beara peninsula – but they shared one ambition. Together, they brought the All-Ireland title home.