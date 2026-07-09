Beara’s latest All-Ireland minor football medallists join very exclusive clubs

ALL-IRELAND minor football champions Conor Downing and Kieran O’Shea have written themselves into the history books of their clubs.

Adrigole’s Downing is only the second footballer from the club to win an All-Ireland minor football medal, following Sean O’Shea, who was part of Cork’s victorious 1972 team. Fittingly, that triumph also came against Tyrone.

For Urhan’s O’Shea, the medal places him alongside his brother Joseph, an All-Ireland winner in 2019, and John Hanley, who starred on Cork’s 1981-winning team. He is just the third footballer from the club to achieve the honour.

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After Cork’s dramatic victory over Tyrone last Sunday, Kieran O’Shea was pictured alongside Joseph and Hanley – three generations of Urhan All-Ireland minor champions.

Given that centre back Downing and midfielder O’Shea were central characters in Cork’s season of glory, this is a success that will be celebrated right across the Beara division.

‘This is a great boost for all of Cork, as well as for us here in Beara,’ says Joe Blake, Adrigole GAA Secretary.

‘Joe O’Shea, Kieran’s brother, was part of the Cork squad that won an All-Ireland minor title in 2019. Beara also had Denis Collins from Glengarriff involved that year.

‘This now is a great boost for Adrigole and Urhan clubs, and for Beara football, to see two of our own hit the heights that they have.

‘The talk in Beara for the two weeks ahead of the final was all about the game, there was a genuine excitement to see two local fellas involved. There was huge support for both clubs in Newbridge, as well as from across the Beara division.’

There was a mass exodus from Beara to Newbridge on Sunday for the All-Ireland final, and Blake feels that the local involvement in Cork’s victory can inspire the next generation in the football-mad division.

‘It was great to see so many young kids from Beara at the game, and they can see Conor and Kieran as their heroes,’ says Blake.

‘If they go to the pitch in Adrigole or the pitch in Eyeries, they can watch these fellas play and train. If Conor and Kieran can do it, it shows what’s possible for the boys and girls in Beara, and gives belief that they can do it too.

‘Look at the success of Áine Terry O’Sullivan from Allihies, and Kieran’s sister Clare who has played with Cork too.

‘At U17 level, Conor and Kieran play with the Beara team in the county championship, and at U18 it’s with Adrigole and Urhan who have combined. An All-Ireland win like this is great for their team-mates too because Conor and Kieran can bring back everything they have learned with Cork.

‘This is all a massive, massive boost for everyone – the players, their families, their clubs, their communities and Beara.’

This isn’t an overnight success story either.

‘There is a lot of work going on in Beara, in the clubs, in Beara Coiste, and in recent years we now have a schools’ coach – that’s a role held by John O’Shea, who succeeded Billy Murphy who is now a GDC,’ Blake explains.

‘What we saw on Sunday is the reward for all the hard work that is going on in Beara right now.’

He adds: ‘In Adrigole, before this we had only one other person who had won an All-Ireland minor medal so that highlights how big a moment this is for our club.

‘We know numbers are tight in our clubs, but success like this highlights the quality of coaching in our clubs that can help develop players who are good enough to reach this level.’

A rising tide lifts all boats.