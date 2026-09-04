The final push in Carbery as junior A hurling championship reaches final round of group games

THE final round of RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship group-stage action will decide the four quarter-finalists and two semi-finalists.

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Kilbree v Newcestown,

Roinn 1, Friday

(Ahiohill, 6.30pm)

Both teams are under pressure to qualify for the knockout stage, but still have a chance. Kilbree are in a better position, knowing a win would see them through. A draw for the Super Blues means they will need St Mary’s to avoid defeat to St James.

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Newcestown’s second string have to win, and even that might not be enough. They need to win this game by six points and hope St Mary’s beat St James. Last year’s finalists Kilbree will have Cillian Twohig as a leading light up front with Jim Shanahan, Darragh Coakley, Joseph O’Donovan and Brian Deasy also in good form. Flor Kenneally is a key player for Newcestown.

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St Mary’s v St James,

Roinn 1, Friday

(Clonakilty, 6.30pm)

St Mary’s go into this knowing that a win or a draw would guarantee qualification. A win would mean they go straight through to the semi-finals. St James could easily spoil St Mary’s party, though. If the Ardfield club win by two and Kilbree beat Newcestown, Mary’s are eliminated. A draw would mean James would need Kilbree to lose against Newcestown. Darren O’Donovan, Olan Corcoran and Jack Eady will be key for Mary’s, while James O’Driscoll is a big player for James.

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Clonakilty v Bandon,

Roinn 2, Saturday

(Dunmanway, 6.15pm)

2023 champions Clonakilty are in a precarious position and could be knocked out at the group stage. The Brewery Town have to win this game to leapfrog Bandon but will need Randal Óg to beat Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas elsewhere in the group. Clon can also progress if they win and Randals lose, with an 11-point swing in scoring difference. It’s pretty simple for Bandon’s seconds: a win would see them through to the knockout stage. Clon’s scoring threats include Brian White, David Lowney, Jack O’Mahony and Jack Byerley, while Bandon have Ronan Ahern, Rory Fogarty and Sean Ahern to call upon.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v Randal Óg,

Roinn 2, Saturday

(Enniskeane, 6.45pm)

Randal Óg are in the better position here, as avoiding defeat would send them through. If they lose and Bandon beat Clon, however, the Ballincarriga club will crash out. 2024 champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas know a win would be enough to qualify. A draw means they need Clon to beat Bandon while a defeat would spell an end to their championship. Caolán O’Donovan, Kevin O’Donovan, Jamie Lucey and Jeremiah Hurley are serious operators for Mathúnas while Randals have talents such as Séadhna Crowley, Peter Collins, Cian O’Neill and Donnacha Collins.

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Ballinascarthy v Dohenys,

Roinn 3, Sunday

(Clonakilty, 1.45pm)

Both teams are already through to the knockout stage but a direct route to the semi-finals is on offer for the winners. Given Ballinascarthy’s scoring difference of plus 32, a draw will most likely be enough for the defending champions. That’s because Randal Óg’s figure is plus seven. Second place in Roinn 3 will take the more scenic route to the quarter-finals. Bal’s star men are evident in Brian O’Donovan, Connall Cullinane, Colm O’Brien and Ciarán O’Neill while Dohenys have key men Fionn Herlihy, Euan Lehane and Paudie Crowley.

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St Colum’s v Kilbrittain,

Roinn 1, Sunday

(Ballinacarriga, 1.45pm)

Neither team can qualify for the quarter-finals, but the loser of this one could be in relegation trouble. Neither has a point on the board, with St Colum’s having a scoring difference of minus 19 and Kilbrittain’s seconds on minus 23. According to Carbery GAA regulations, relegation is automatic for the bottom team across the three groups if a team is promoted from Junior B. Relegation will be determined by results from county junior B, Carbery junior B, Carbery county junior A winners and county premier junior relegation. Given Barryroe and Argideen Rangers’ strong position in the county premier junior championship, the last point isn’t valid in this case but the developments of the other three points will be decided as the year progresses.