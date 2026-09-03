New Cork LGFA senior boss Pat Sullivan handed three-year term

PAT Sullivan is the new manager of the Cork LGFA senior team.

The Waterford native, who previously managed his home county and most recently Kildare, succeeds Joe Carroll who sat in the hot seat for the past two seasons.

‘I am delighted to announce that Pat Sullivan was ratified as the Cork senior team manager at Monday night’s county board meeting,’ Cork LGFA Chairperson Marian Crowley said.

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‘This will be a three-year term with a review at the end of two years.’

Sullivan takes over a Cork team that made progress under Carroll’s reign. When the Rockchapel man took over in 2024, he helped Cork win promotion from Division 2 in his first season and this past campaign led the county to a surprise Division 1 title – the county’s first national silverware at this level since 2019.

Cork contested two All-Ireland quarter-finals during Carroll’s time, losing both times to Dublin.

Chairperson Crowley believes Sullivan can help take Cork back into the business end of the All-Ireland series.

‘We look forward to working with Pat and his management team going forward for the 2027 season and to Cork returning to winning ways,’ she said.

A member of Dungarvan LGFA Club, Sullivan is an experienced manager at both club and intercounty level.

In his native Waterford, he was manager of the county’s U14, U16 and minor teams between 2012 and ’15, before taking over the Déise’s top job in 2016 and holding the role until 2024.

In the past two seasons, Sullivan was Kildare manager, keeping the Lilywhites in Division 1 in his first season (2025) before suffering relegation this year. In an impressive CV, he led the county to their first Leinster senior final since 2009, and there were back-to-back All-Ireland quarter-finals too.

Sullivan’s management team includes Noel O’Connor, from Inch Rovers, as coach, while Mourneabbey’s Sandra Conroy has been named as selector/support coach. Former Cork All-Ireland winner Eoin Cadogan will provide gym support. Ciarán Burke is the lead strength and conditioning coach.

The management team also includes sports psychologist/performance coach, Kelley Fay; team nutritionist: Paul Cox; FLO: Irene Hogan, Bride Rovers; and logistics manager, Donna Dempsey.