HURLING PREVIEWS: Kilbrittain, Bandon, Argideen Rangers and Newcestown all target knockout qualification

MATTHEW HURLEY looks ahead to the final round of group stage action in the county hurling championships

St Finbarr’s v Newcestown,

PSHC, Sunday

(Enniskeane, 4pm)

Daniel Twomey’s Newcestown know only a win will suffice against 2022 county champions St Finbarr’s. There are doubts over the fitness of Jack Cahalane and Brian Hayes for the Barrs. And with the game taking place just over the road from Newcestown in Enniskeane, could this be an ideal time for an ambush? The West Cork men will look to their leading championship scorers Richard O’Sullivan (0-16), Sean O’Donovan (1-2), David Buckley and Colm Dinneen (0-4 each) for inspiration. Barrs hot-shots Ben Cunningham (2-12) and William Buckley (0-9) need to be tagged closely down the other end.

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Blarney v Watergrasshill,

SAHC, Saturday

(Grenagh, 5.30pm)

Both sides have already qualified for the knockout phase, with a semi-final place on offer for the winners here. Blarney have their inter-county stars in Shane Barrett (0-19), Mark Coleman and Padraig Power (1-3 each). Former Bandon player Adam Murphy is the Senior A top scorer from play with 2-10 and he is the main man for Watergrasshill.

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Carrigtwohill v Ballinhassig,

SAHC, Saturday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.30pm)

Carrigdhoun club Ballinhassig are in a great position to qualify and only need a draw. Beating Inniscarra and drawing to Courcey Rovers, Ballinhassig are unbeaten. Ger Collins (0-16), Simon O’Neill (0-6), Evan Cullinane, Patrick Collins (0-4 each) have been key players on target. They come up against a Carrigtwohill team that has James Mulcahy (0-14) and Matthew Barrett (1-6) leading the line.

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Inniscarra v Courcey Rovers,

SAHC, Saturday

(Carrigaline, 5.30pm)

It’s Muskerry v Carrigdhoun in an essential knockout-stage decider. Mid Cork side Inniscarra know a win would be enough and will be hoping Seán O’Donoghue will return to fitness for this game. Joseph Enright has been their leading scorer with 0-16 to date. For Courceys, they have to win to have any chance of staying in contention. Richard Sweetnam has shot well for the Ballinspittle men with 0-18.

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Ballincollig v Aghabullogue,

PIHC, Sunday

(Ballyanley, 2pm)

A Muskerry derby with a potential semi-final place on the line. Both have 100 percent winning records and are the two highest scoring teams in the premier intermediate grade. Ballincollig’s Stephen Wills is the championship’s top scorer with 1-22 while Tadhg O’Connell is another star player. Aghabullogue have had an impressive campaign, considering they are newly promoted from intermediate A. Shane Tarrant is the competition’s top scorer from play with 2-11 and has hit 2-18 overall.

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Carrigaline v Kilworth,

PIHC, Sunday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm)

Carrigaline were county finalists in 2024 but their form this year hasn’t been great with a draw and a defeat. They have to beat Kilworth to have any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals. Brian Kelleher has scored 1-15 so far and could be the difference maker in saving the Carrigdhoun club’s season. Éanna Desmond is another that can step up.

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Valley Rovers v Ballymartle,

PIHC, Sunday

(Ballinspittle, 2pm)

Valleys have the record of being one of two clubs to win all their games in both codes in the county championship, along with Kilshannig. The Innishannon club will put that record on the line as Chris O’Leary (0-21) and Eoghan Crowley (0-5) hope to continue their form. Ballymartle need to win.

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Kilbrittain v Aghada,

IAHC, Friday

(Cloughduv, 7.30pm)

Joe Ryan’s Kilbrittain are in the ideal position knowing a win would send them into the knockout stage. No surprise that their All-Ireland winning heroes were to the fore in their win over Russell Rovers and draw to Bandon. Philip Wall (3-3), Mark Hickey (0-11), Ronan Crowley (0-8) and Luke Griffin (1-4) have top scored for the Black and Amber. Aghada, despite only gaining one point, are a force to be reckoned with having reached the county semi-final last year.

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Bandon v Russell Rovers,

IAHC, Friday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm)

Like Kilbrittain, Bandon only need a draw to confirm a knockout spot. Joe Burke’s side have shown grit to beat Aghada and earn a last-minute equaliser against Kilbrittain. Michael Cahalane (1-20), Jack Cullinane (1-3), Charlie Long (0-5), Denis O’Mahony (1-1) and Mark Sugrue (0-3) are all players to watch. Russell Rovers were All-Ireland junior finalists in 2024/25 and have pedigree too. Josh Beausang and Jack McGrath are key for them.

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Argideen Rangers v St Finbarr’s,

PJHC, Saturday

(Riverstick, 3.30pm)

A winner-takes-all clash in Riverstick as Christy Crowley’s Argideen Rangers hope to bounce back from defeat to Barryroe. In John Michael O’Callaghan (0-7), Seán Walsh (1-3), Darragh O’Donovan (1-2) and Charlie Twomey (0-5), they have the players to make a difference. The Barrs’ second string are off the back of victory over Mayfield and will be confident.

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Barryroe v Mayfield,

PJHC, Saturday

(Belgooly, 3.30pm)

Barryroe are already through to the knockout stage while Mayfield are eliminated. But Kevin McCarthy’s Barryroe know a win can send them straight through to the semi-final. Cousins Olan O’Donovan (1-11) and Ryan O’Donovan (0-8) are in flying form, though Olan suffered an injury in action for Ibane Gaels’ U21 hurlers. Luke Murphy (2-1) and Tomás Ó Buachalla (0-5) are more threats for the Sky Blues.