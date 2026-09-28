Cork TD pushes for overhaul of Hot School Meals Programme

CORK North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed proposed changes to the Hot Schools Meal Programme, saying the focus must now be on delivering healthier food, greater choice and less waste for children and families.

“The Hot Schools Meals Programme has been a hugely important initiative for families across Cork North West and right around the country. It provides a nutritious meal to children during the school day while also providing valuable support to families with the cost of living.”

Deputy O’Shea said he welcomes the Minister’s decision to listen to parents, children, teachers and schools and to act on the feedback received.

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“The message is very clear – we need to make sure that the food being provided is nutritious, appropriate for children and importantly, food that children actually want.”

He added that there is no point providing a meal if a child does not like it or if significant amounts of food are being left uneaten.

“We need to get the balance right between nutrition, choice, quality and reducing waste. Children of different ages have different nutritional needs and different appetites, so a one-size-fits-all approach to portion sizes does not make sense.”

The Cork North West TD said that giving children greater choice, including the option of a healthy cold lunch, is also a practical step which can help ensure that more of the food provided is actually eaten.

“We also need to make sure that the nutritional quality of meals continues to improve with healthy and balanced options, fresh fruit and vegetables and less reliance on highly processed foods. It is equally important that children with allergies and special dietary requirements are properly

catered for.”

Deputy O’Shea said the publication of the review should be followed by action.

“We now have valuable feedback from parents, children, teachers and suppliers. We need to use that feedback to make the programme better.’