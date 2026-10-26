Bypass projects for Bandon and Innishannon moving a step closer as plans lodged

BYPASS projects in Innishannon and Bandon have moved a step forward prompting mixed reactions of both optimism and pessimism from councillors.

The first phase of a project outline document for the Innishannon route has been completed and submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for approval, with a pending request for funding.

Earlier this year €100,000 was secured to progress the long-awaited bypass for the village which is regularly gridlocked during peak hours. One local resident recently told how he counted more than 1,000 trucks pass his door in a day.

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A council meeting earlier this week also heard that phase two of the Southern Relief Road in Bandon is nearing completion.

Senior TII inspectors undertook a review last month with further assessments to be completed before the preferred route is brought before councillors.

The updates left some councillors hopeful while others fear the other proposed bypass projects in the region won’t break ground for decades.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said he was delighted to see progress on the Innishannon project.

However, he recalled a public meeting last year where local Gavin Faulk outlined how the town had been promised that the project was next on the list 40 years ago. He highlighted that at the time of this promise the TII didn’t exist.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) also welcomed the news, saying it was “urgently needed”. She explained that traffic has gotten worse following the development works on the bus stops in Innishannon, which she described as a “necessary evil”.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said the need for the bypass has only intensified as congestion in the village continues to increase, adding that it “seems madness” to put the bus stops directly opposite one another, with the nearby traffic lights compounding the issue.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) asked Cork County Council to make the necessary applications to the government and Ministers for further funding in 2027 to keep progressing this “vital” infrastructure.

MD Manager Padraig Barrett said the aim is to present the preferred Bandon route before the end of the year.

He acknowledged councillors’ concerns and said the project was “critical”.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) felt obliged to “continually highlight the need for a new bypass in Clon” after noting that the project didn’t feature in the report. Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) agreed that any progress on the project would be welcome. Mr Barrett assured them it was on the list and the council aims to apply for funding for the project.

The Bantry bypass was mentioned in the report but councillors were not satisfied with the update, which revealed that an overall bypass route would be required to ensure continued funding from TII. Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) pushed for the council to advance with the first section of the bypass from Newtown to the hospital cross through Department of Transport funding, which he believes would be a quicker alternative. He said even the first stage would clear a lot of traffic from the town, particularly larger trucks, which was desperately needed.

Cllr George Gill said it would be great “to get the ball rolling on it” and see some progress.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.