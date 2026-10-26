County gets four gardaí but zero for West Cork

Claims that residents are being left at risk as region loses out on recruits for a third time

CORK has been allocated just four of the record 207 new garda recruits, but for the third time in a row there are none for West Cork.

Two probationers from Templemore will be stationed at Anglesea Street in the city and two more in Mallow – but none are destined for any West Cork garda station.

This means that less than 2% of gardaí passing out are coming to Cork, despite the fact that geographically County Cork covers 7,508sqkm – accounting for more than 10% of the national land mass and a significant stretch of coastline.

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During the last garda intake in July, the Cork County Division received just four recruits but West Cork garda stations did not receive a single allocation.

It was a similar story in February when five probationer gardaí were assigned to stations in Mallow and Midleton but none of the 167 total were again assigned to West Cork garda stations.

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said the Cork West Division is “left behind once again” at a time when An Garda Síochána has reached the highest number of gardaí in the history of the State.

“This is beyond disappointing,” he said. “The people of West Cork deserve to feel safe in their homes. We are seeing gardaí retire, leave the force and extend sick leave but no replacements are being allocated so the end result is that West Cork actually has less gardaí on the beat,” said Deputy Collins.

Deputy Collins pointed to the long-standing pattern of under-allocation to the four principal West Cork garda stations of Bandon, Clonakilty, Macroom and Bantry.

Garda statistics show that these stations received a combined total of just 48 probationer gardaí between 2015 and December 2025, with both Bantry and Macroom receiving no new recruits between 2022 and 2025.

“West Cork people pay their taxes like everybody else,” said Deputy Collins. “They are entitled to the same protection, the same visible garda presence and the same commitment to public safety as people in any other part of this country.”

Social Democrats leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns said it is incredibly disappointing to see West Cork once again overlooked.

“Drimoleague Garda Station cannot operate, while Bantry, Castletownbere and Schull stations need nine additional gardaí to return to previous staffing levels,” she said. “This just is not sustainable. Members are under incredible pressure due to low staffing numbers.”

Deputy Cairns also called on Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to address the persistent shortage of gardaí in West Cork and ensure the region receives a fair allocation of new recruits.

Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan said some gardaí have transferred into Cork County as they were replaced by probationers in other divisions, but exact figures were unavailable.