Summer show all ready to go

A LIVE working farm experience, a special dressage demonstration, a military re-enactment show and the Swift Show tribute band are among the new additions to the 2026 line up of the Cork Summer Show. Munster’s longest-running agri showcase takes place on Saturday and Sunday June 20th and 21st with over 45,000 visitors expected at the Curraheen showgrounds. Free shuttle buses will be in operation from Ballincollig Shopping Centre, Black Ash Park & Ride, Curaheen Greyhound Stadium and the Le Chéile building at MTU’s Bishopstown campus. The dressage demonstration will feature Grand Prix winner, Sue Smallman, alongside Irish U25 Champion and international dressage rider Emily Kate Robinson. Across the weekend, competitors will take part in livestock, equestrian, poultry, craft, baking, horticulture and home industry classes, continuing the Show’s long tradition as one of Munster’s key platforms for agricultural and community competition. Live entertainment includes Jerry Fish, Fiona Kennedy, Gina and the Champions, Two Time Polka, Boolaboom and Zurrito. Returning favourites across the programme will include chick hatchings, tractor displays, baking classes, pony experiences, artisan markets, floral art demonstrations by members of AOIFA on Sunday in the Equine competition rings, livestock and equestrian competitions, and the ever-popular Kids’ Zone and Funfair. Book your tickets today at www.corksummershow.com