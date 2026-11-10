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Marketing manager (48) had €500 of cocaine in five bags

November 10th, 2026 8:27 AM

By Southern Star Team

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A MARKETING manager caught with cocaine worth €500 paid €1,000 to the Court Poor Box and was given the benefit of the Probation Act. The case of Florian Sarges (48), of The Drombeg Farmyard, Glandore, was finalised at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday October 27.

On December 2 last, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit searched his address and found five bags containing small amounts of white powder. It was sent it for lab analysis, where it tested positive for cocaine.

The case was last heard on October 27 for payment and finalisation. Mr Sarges, who works as a marketing manager and lives between West Cork and Berlin, made the €1,000 contribution to the Court Poor Box and was given the benefit of the Probation Act. Judge Joanne Carroll granted a destruction order for the drugs to gardaí.

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Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.

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