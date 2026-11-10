Personal trainer who threatened group of young women on night out claimed his drink was spiked

A PERSONAL trainer who threatened a group of young women on a night out in Skibbereen claimed his drink had been spiked.

The accused pleaded guilty to public order charges and paid €400 to the Court Poor Box as directed by the judge.

Kristian Breen, of Grosvenor Square, Rathmines, Dublin appeared at Skibbereen District Court charged with being drunk in public and another charge in breach of the Public Order Act

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The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to all charges, and the court was told that he suspected his drink had been spiked.

The court heard that on September 13 last, gardaí received a report that a group of women were being threatened while followed by Mr Breen in Skibbereen town centre.

They found the defendant a short time later in Field’s car park, where three men held him down on the ground.

He was shouting, roaring and behaving aggressively towards gardaí and was arrested and taken to Clonakilty Garda station, the court heard.

Mr Breen has no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Éamonn Fleming asked court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy if there was an allegation of assault, and was told there was not. Mr Fleming said that his client first entered a plea on November 25 last, admitting his guilt at the first opportunity.

“He was drinking heavily at the time,” said Mr Fleming. “He was searched by gardaí and he has said to me that he felt his drink was spiked on the night.”

The court heard that Mr Breen is married and is the father of a 15-year-old daughter who is about to sit her Junior Cert. Mr Breen and his wife had spent the weekend in Skibbereen, with his wife returning to their hotel early on the night of the incident.

“He went to see a counsellor to deal with his anger management issues,” said Mr Fleming, pointing out to Judge Joanne Carroll a report form a qualified and accredited psychotherapist.

“He’s very embarrassed and was messy during his time at the garda station. He waved his hands at the guards and upset their note-taking. His wife is in court with him and she will attest that this is completely out of character. He has returned four times to Skibbereen to be in court and is taking the matter very seriously.”

“As he should,” replied Judge Carroll.

“I don’t think you will see this man in court again, judge,” said Mr Fleming. “This has had an effect on his wife and himself. He wishes to apologise.”

Judge Carroll said she had read the positive reports from Mr Breen’s psychotherapist and his employer.

“This is a very serious incident but given that he has no previous convictions, has attended anger management treatment and realises that his behaviour was completely unacceptable, I will take a certain course.

He put other people in fear and destroyed their evening,” said the judge.

Judge Carroll asked the defendant to make a €400 contribution to the Court Poor Box, which Mr Breen paid on the day of his hearing (October 27), after which his case was struck out.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.