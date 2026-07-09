Promotion and Division 7 title for Carbery Rangers

Carbery Rangers 2-16

St James 1-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

‘OVERALL, the league has been great because you are getting proper games every two weeks.’

That was Carbery Rangers' second-team manager John Hayes' verdict after his side defeated West Cork rivals St James to win the 2026 McCarthy Insurance Group Division 7 county league title in Ahamilla, Clonakilty.

The former Cork All-Ireland SFC winner oversaw a campaign that delivered both promotion and silverware.

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Improving the production line from U21 and minor ranks, as well as utilising the skills of seasoned campaigners, Hayes was delighted with his team’s efforts.

‘Our experienced senior players, they’ve years of senior football and training done, and it stood to us there in the second half,’ Hayes added.

‘To have the experience of James Fitzpatrick, Alan Jennings, John O’Brien and Paul Shanahan, who are all playing senior football. There’s loads of them. Mark Hodnett too. That kind of quality comes through in games.

‘It’s great for us, but it’s great for both teams, Ross and St James, to go up and play better football in Division 6, to keep it all going next year.’

St James, whilst frustrated with their overall performance, also have Division 6 league football to look forward to in 2027.

‘Look, hands down, Ross were the better team tonight,’ St James manager Alan O’Shea admitted.

‘We were down a few players alright but that’s not an excuse or anything like that. It has been a great league for us. We got plenty out of the league and that’s all we wanted. It is going to be a huge benefit to us.

‘We are building all the time. Some of the old brigade are gone and we are trying to bring in a lot of new, younger lads.’

St James struggled in the opening exchanges and were three points behind before getting on the scoreboard after 15 minutes. John O’Brien, James Fitzpatrick and Mark Hodnett fired over prior to Mark Evans making it 0-3 to 0-1.

Jack O’Regan had a fine game and lofted a superb two-pointer to stretch the Rosscarbery side’s advantage.

That effort preceded St James’ best spell, as Ian Evans’ two-point free, plus efforts from James O’Donovan and Aaron Hayes (when a goal was on), levelled matters at 0-5 apiece.

Carbery refused to panic and, winning primary midfield possession along with forcing numerous turnovers, bossed the remainder of the half. Mark Hodnett, Eoghan Hayes and Colm Hayes’ long-range scores plus Jack O’Regan’s second two-pointer made it 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval.

The third quarter began scrappily but St James roused their supporters with a terrific score. Spanning the entire length of the pitch, Sean O’Reilly finished off a flowing move to reduce the deficit to four.

Not for the first time, Carbery Rangers mounted a swift response. Jack O’Regan and Colm Hayes' points made it 0-12 to 0-6 before Conor Hayes replied with a fine two-pointer for the Ardfield-Rathbarry club .

Next, Carbery Rangers executed a perfectly-timed counterattack with Alan O’Rourke floating a hand-pass to Eoghan Hayes, who bravely flicked to the net. Hayes’ collision with Cathal Hennessy, in the act of scoring, resulted in both players going off injured.

John O’Brien and Mark Hodnett (two) points put the result beyond doubt as St James’ defence struggled and failed to stop a constant stream of attacks. Aaron Hayes (free) and Patrick Hurley exchanged points either side of a JP Eady goal as Carbery Rangers ran out convincing county league winners.

Scorers

Carbery Rangers: J O’Regan 0–5 (2 2pts); M Hodnett 0-4 (1f); E Hayes 1-1; JP Eady 1-0; J O’Brien, C Hayes 0-2 each; J Fitzpatrick, P Hurley 0-1 each.

St James: I Evans (2ptf), C Hayes (2pt) A Hayes (1f) 0-2 each; M Evans, J O’Donovan, S O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; P Óg Hill, K Eady, C Buchanan; P Hurley, B Kerr, A O’Rourke; J Fitzpatrick (captain), J O’Brien; M Maguire, M Hodnett, A Jennings; C Hayes, J O’Regan, E Hayes.

Subs: C O’Donovan for E Hayes (51, inj), P Hodnett for M Maguire (54), J P Eady for C Hayes (60), D Kerr for C Buchanan (60), R Hayes for A O’Rourke (60).

St James: N Evans; M (B) McCarthy, C Hayes, C Hennessy; C McShane, Joe O’Sullivan, James O’Sullivan; D McCarthy, C Hayes, A Hayes (captain), M Evans; S O’Reilly, J O’Donovan, I Evans.

Subs: K O’Leary for J O’Sullivan (39), F Hayes for S O’Reilly (39), K O’Brien for J O’Donovan (44), T Feen for C Hennessy (51, inj), J O’Sullivan for D McCarthy (56, inj), S O’Connor for C Whelton (59, inj).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).