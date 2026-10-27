Pass driving test or face a fine of €250

A YOUNG driver was told to get a full driving licence after being caught without L-plates, or face a €250 fine.

On March 23, Matthew Paul Ryan (19), of Ballyduhig South, Ballygarvan, was stopped in a VW Jetta at a Garda checkpoint on the L2235 Brinny, Bandon, and found to have no L-plates.

Mr Ryan told the court that his L-Plates “just came off”. Judge John King asked the prosecution if it accepted the plates fell off, and was told yes. The court heard that Mr Ryan works as a tractor driver and has no previous convictions.

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“In your job you don’t want to be getting penalty points on your licence,” said Judge King.

Asked when he was going to do his driving test, Mr Ryan said: “I had it booked but I lost my learner’s permit. I must book it.”

“You’re not helping yourself,” said Judge King.

The case was adjourned to March 19 2027 for finalisation. If he has passed his driving test and can bring his full driving licence that day, Mr Ryan will be asked to pay a €200 contribution to the Court Poor Box, with the case to be withdrawn by the State. If not, he will face a €250 fine with one month to pay, said Judge John King.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.