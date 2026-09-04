Manager Michael Patwell hails Clonakilty reaction as knock-out spot is guaranteed

Clonakilty 1-8

St Val's 1-7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CLONAKILTY booked their place in the knockout stages of the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA SFC following victory over St Val’s at a rain-soaked Ahamilla.

With ten minutes left, Síofra Pattwell converted in front of the posts after a Clonakilty free was brought forward for dissent. It proved to be the winning score.

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Earlier, Moira Barrett netted for the hosts while Mairead Corkery did likewise for Val’s.

The victory sees Clonakilty head into their final Group 1 clash with reigning county champions Éire Óg, having already secured their knockout stage berth – whether they end up in the A or the B championship will be determined in the weeks ahead.

On an evening both clubs experienced contrasting fortunes, Clonakilty and St Val’s were united in their criticisms of players having to tog out 24 hours after lining out in camogie championship fixtures.

‘I’m absolutely thrilled with that reaction following the Mourneabbey game,’ Clonakilty LGFA senior manager Michael Pattwell said.

‘Every team has their blips and that (heavy Mourneabbey loss) was ours by a country mile. The attitude the girls showed tonight was fantastic.

‘Six or seven of our girls were playing camogie championship less than 24 hours ago too. It’s unfair on them and it is the same for St Val’s. Something needs to change there.

‘But look, the standard of football from both teams was outstanding.

‘I’m delighted to have two weeks until the Éire Óg game. Where do we finish in the group? Time will tell.’

St Val’s were crestfallen at the final whistle.

A second Group 1 loss in as many outings leaves Diarmuid Scannell’s side requiring a victory from one of their two remaining games against Éire Óg or Kinsale to avoid a potential relegation play-off.

‘We got off to an okay start, it was just inaccuracies that caught us there at the end,’ Scannell commented.

‘There were poor conditions tonight but Clonakilty adapted better to them. The show isn’t over but, look, this is a serious moment in time. We have to beat Éire Óg or Kinsale and hope other results go our way.

‘We played well in spells but if you are not scoring efficiently, a good club like Clon are going to punish you. They took their scores. We didn’t and that was the difference.

‘A lot of our players played camogie last night. The county board need to take a look at themselves because the way the players are being treated, two championship games in two days, is an absolute disgrace.

‘These girls are looking for equality. How can you get equality when they are not given an even chance to perform?’

Next up for St Val’s is a must-win clash at home to Éire Óg this Sunday, September 6th before travelling to Kinsale a week later. Clonakilty’s concluding Group 1 fixture is away to the Ovens club on September 13th.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Síofra Pattwell 0-3 (3f); Moira Barrett 1-0; Katie O’Driscoll, Sinead O’Donovan 0-2 each; Aisling Moloney 0-1.

St Val’s: Mairead Corkery 1-1; Ciara McCarthy 0-4 (2f, 0-1 pen); Ruby Prenderville, Laura Buttimer 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Martina O’Brien; Ella O’Sullivan, Siobhán Callanan, Meabh O’Donovan; Ruth Shanley, Ashling Hutchings, Niamh Kennedy; Kate O’Donovan (captain), Jenny Quinn; Moira Barrett, Katie O’Driscoll, Millie Condon; Síofra Pattwell, Sinéad O’Donovan, Aisling Moloney.

Subs: Aoife O’Flynn-Meade for R Shanley (49).

St Val’s: Chelsea Love; Anna Keane (captain), Meadhbh Ring, Éireann O’Shea; Ciara Hughes, Ciara Kelleher, Alice Buckley; Aisling Kelleher, Niamh McNabola; Lily O’Shea, Laura Buttimer, Mairead Corkery; Ruby Prenderville, Laoise Burns, Ciara McCarthy.

Subs: Amy Sheppard for L Burns (ht), Maeve Kelleher for A Keane blood (37), Anna Keane for M Kelleher (47).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery).