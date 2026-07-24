Méabh Cahalane feels Cork are stronger for early-season struggles ahead of Tipperary showdown

CORK captain Méabh Cahalane is relishing the opportunity to reach a sixth successive All-Ireland camogie championship final provided Tipperary are overcome on Saturday.

Ahead of the semi-final showdown in Thurles, it’s fair to say that this Cork camogie senior panel has endured a year of transition.

One win from five Division 1 league fixtures saw Ger Manley’s side avoid relegation by finishing one point ahead of Antrim.

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A 1-18 to 2-9 loss to Tipperary ended the Rebels’ Munster aspirations at the quarter-final stage. Tipp would go on to lift the provincial trophy.

But Cork were forced to field experimental line-ups throughout both of those competitions. This was due to a lengthy injury list as well as many of Cork’s most experienced players choosing to either retire or take extra time off following last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Galway.

Ahead of facing Tipperary for the fourth time this year, Cork senior captain Méabh Cahalane believes the Rebels are all the better for overcoming those early-season struggles.

‘We probably had a difficult league campaign alright and then there was a bit of a hangover into Munster,’ Cahalane told The Southern Star.

‘We had a couple of weeks to get together and to really work on what we thought we didn’t do well throughout that league campaign.

‘Thankfully, we came through the championship and went the direct route to the semi-finals. Everyone is ready to get going and ready to face Tipperary.’

Cahalane’s observation is a fair one considering the manner in which a revitalised Cork went on to defeat Galway, Waterford and Tipp in the group stages of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship.

The return of established stalwarts, most notably Ashling Thompson, helped Ger Manley’s side book a semi-final berth.

There has also been a huge upside to fielding so many newcomers since the start of the year. Ava Fitzgerald, Meabh Murphy, Aislinn Egan and Isobel Sheehan have thrived in the Cork senior jersey this term.

‘In fairness to the younger players, the learnings that they’ve taken out of the league campaign have been huge,’ Cahalane added.

‘The same is true of ourselves, the more experienced players, who’ve been here for the last few years.

‘That (squad) dynamic, obviously that’s grown over the years and we’ve gotten to know each other both on and off the field that bit more.

‘I think the Cork U23 campaign with the girls, it really brought them closer together. Since coming in, they are a really close, tight-knit group.

‘The Cork senior panel has soldiered together for many years and we are also very close. I definitely think there is that bit of camaraderie both on and off the field now. We’ve had a good couple of weeks together and the build-up for the All-Ireland semi-final has been very good.

‘The younger players have brought the energy to it and they’re the standard-bearers at all our training sessions now. In fairness to them, they’ve really taken the learnings out of the league and Munster campaigns.’

Semple Stadium will host both All-Ireland senior semi-finals on Saturday. Reigning champions Galway face Kilkenny in the curtain-raiser at 4pm. Then, it is part four of Cork and Tipperary’s 2026 rivalry at 6pm.

Thankfully, playing at one of the GAA’s most iconic venues is nothing new to the Cork seniors.

‘It is a great stadium,’ Cahalane said.

‘We’ve created some great memories there but at the same time, it is a home advantage for Tipp. So, a good bit of buzz will come from playing there for them.

‘We are just really relishing the opportunity. It probably is that bit of an extra challenge that we are playing them in their home ground in Thurles again.

‘Tipperary are a great side and they’ve really come on this year. So we know what’s ahead of us.

‘We need to focus on ourselves, focus on what we can bring to the game and anything but a full team performance won’t do. We know that.

‘We’re just really looking forward to it and, hopefully, when we go up there, everyone will be buzzing and ready to go.’