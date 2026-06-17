LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Premier League’s Spanish Armada link

EDITOR - The incredible set of circumstances which has led to Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Andoni Iraola (Liverpool), Xabi Alonso (Chelsea) and Unai Emery (Aston Villa) to being head coaches of four of the biggest clubs in the Premier League next season could be seen by some as a reincarnation of the Spanish Armada.

More accurately, this foursome could be christened the Gipuzkoa Armada with all four of them being born and raised within 28 miles of each other in the coastal Basque province of Gipuzkoa. In addition to this, the trio of Alonso, Arteta and Iraola were all born within sixth months of each other with Emery possibly regarded as the elder statesmen, being some ten years older than the others.

Other notable natives of Gipuzkoa, in a sporting context, include two-time Masters winner, Jose Maria Olazabal and Spanish striker for the forthcoming World Cup in North America, Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal.

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The capital city of Gipuzkoa is the culturally-rich San Sebastian which is known to the Basque people as Donostia. Here is found the majestic La Concha Beach where childhood friends Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso played football together.

The ancestral Basque language, with around one million native speakers, is Euskara which has no known relationship with any other language in the world. The Basque Autonomous Community is referred to as Pais Vasco by the Spanish and Euskadi by the Basques. Euskal Herria refers to the historic Basque region encompassing all seven provinces across Spain and France.

Incidentally, the American-born Taoiseach & later President, Éamon de Valera who supervised the drafting of the current Irish Constitution, has Basque ancestry as his father was born in this region (acknowledged by respected historian, Ronan Fanning, in his meticulously researched biography of de Valera, A Will to Power).

On learning of this during the fledgling years of the Irish Free State in the 1920s, some pusillanimous British journalists and politicians disparagingly referred to ‘Dev’, as he was affectionately known on these shores, as ‘a Spanish onion in an Irish stew’.

Ross O’Donovan,

Newcestown.

Changes to legal aid scheme not for better

EDITOR – The Department of Justice’s proposed changes to the Free Legal Aid Scheme will damage access to justice and drive solicitors out of the system.

There is strong concern about the plan to replace the current appearances-based system with a flat-fee model for District Court criminal cases.

There is concern that the proposed new model would make it harder for defendants, particularly vulnerable defendants, to secure representation.

While we welcome real reform, these proposals are a cost-cutting measure dressed up as reform. These proposals represent a cap on legal representation.

A proposal that could see 70% of practising solicitors withdrawing their services is of no benefit to anyone. This survey sends a clear message to the Department of Justice. Criminal law solicitors do not believe the proposed changes are workable and they are warning very clearly that they will damage access to justice for people who depend on timely legal representation.

Solicitors will leave the scheme, and when they do, access to representation will shrink, delays will grow and it will be the most vulnerable in our society who are most affected. Victims will also be negatively impacted by these delays.

These proposals should not proceed without first ensuring there is meaningful engagement with the practitioners who deliver this service every day. True reform must reflect the realities of complex criminal practice and protect access to representation. The Department should reconsider the proposal and work with the profession on real reforms that are fair, workable and consistent with the administration of justice.

Rosemarie Loftus,

President of the Law Society.

Cash is no longer king but banks take heed

EDITOR –I recently went to a bank counter to lodge a substantial sum of cash. This was unusual for me as like most, I now do most of my banking online.

The genuinely helpful teller, on hearing what I needed, immediately encouraged me to ‘go to the machine’ six feet away to make the lodgement. This was fine until I pointed out that I had coins in addition to notes. She then told me that I could only lodge coins at the counter, and only in bags of the precise amount, e.g. €50 in €2 coins, €25 in €1 coins etc. Fair enough (I think?), but what then was I to do with the coins that did not make up ‘full’ bags? This money was not acceptable apparently. So much for minding the pennies...

Note, the lodgement was on behalf of a fundraiser, so I was being extremely careful to get it right. But what if I had just €48 in €2 coins, and €24 in €1 coins left over? Is that €72 that I cannot lodge because I am short a €2 and a €1 coin? Is this then to remain unaccounted for in the eyes of the fundraising committee, until I find something on the street or put my hand in my own pocket?

Most supermarkets have automated tills that accept all sorts of loose change, no problem. Surely the banks with all their high-tech, could look at something like this?

John Harris, Skibbereen.

Getting to the heart of things in West Cork

EDITOR –- I read your article about Clonakilty rebranding itself as The Soul of West Cork with delight, and it brought up a question. If Clonakilty now claims to be the soul of our beautiful area, where would you find its heart? Dunmanway and Drimoleague both say they are. Skibbereen’s website says the town is located in the heart of West Cork and you will find many other people and places claiming the same thing. Is the heart of a place linked to its geography or is it a spiritual thing? I think in West Cork it’s the latter.

Paul Collins, Kinsale.