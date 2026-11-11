Carbery Group nominates former finance director Colm Leen to Ornua board

CARBERY Group, the global food and ingredients producer headquartered in Ballineen has nominated Colm Leen for appointment to the Board of Ornua.

Colm brings over three decades of experience with Carbery, having served as group finance director, company secretary and a longstanding member of its Board until his retirement in 2023.

Throughout his career, he played a significant role in Carbery’s growth and international expansion, overseeing major investments, acquisitions and strategic developments.

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He also brings extensive corporate governance experience, having previously served on the Governing Body of UCC, where he chaired the Audit and Risk Committee, and as a former Director of Cork Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting on the appointment, John O’Brien, Chair, Carbery Group said: “Colm has made an exceptional contribution to Carbery over more than 30 years, helping to shape our growth as an international food and strategic business. His extensive financial, strategic and governance experience will be a valuable asset to Ornua. We congratulate him on his appointment and wish him every success in the role. We would also like to thank Joe O’Sullivan for representing Carbery since 2020.”