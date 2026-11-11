The Arch Bar in Dunmanway closes doors after heartfelt farewell from landlord

THE Arch Bar in Dunmanway’s Market Square is closing its doors. Landlord of the popular pub Conor O’Mahony took to social media to announce the closure.

He said: “For a number of reasons, I have made the difficult decision to inform my loyal and faithful customers and the general public that I will be closing The Arch Bar on Sunday, November 1, until further notice. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our wonderful customers for their continued support, loyalty and friendship over the years. Your support has meant a great deal to me and my family.”

He added a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated staff, past and present, for their hard work, commitment and support throughout the years.

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He added: “The Arch Bar has been a special part of our lives, and I am truly grateful to everyone who has been part of its journey. Thank you all for the memories, the conversations and the many years of support. It is very much appreciated.”

Conor’s farewell message received many comments from locals, also sparking many memories. Among them was Dunmanway RFC, expressing its deep regret about the pub closing.

Local estate agent Lehanes & Assocoates said: “We are very sorry to hear this, Conor. Not an easy decision. The closing of The Arch Bar will be a great loss for the town. We wish you well. From Daniel and all at Lehanes & Associates.”