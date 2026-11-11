FARM CLASSICS: No nonsense Fendt is top-tier

FENDT has long been regarded as a top-tier tractor brand.

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Thanks to their premium price tag – driven by superior build quality, high-end features, and outstanding reliability – these German-built machines were once a rare sight on farms.

Long before the introduction of Fendt’s famous ‘Vario’ CVT transmission, the mid 1980s Fendt was still very much a law of the lever tractor, albeit with a twist.

Built like a tank, the 6 cylinder Fendt Farmer 300 range was introduced in 1984, consisting of the 310 & 311, with a number of models in the smaller 4-cylinder Farmer range.

A no nonsense workhorse, the tractor was exactly as it was badge – a high end farmer’s tractor, with a perfect formula – a manoeuvrable, rugged, mid-weight tractor with a 6-cylinder engine which was equally at home spreading fertiliser and pasture topping as it was powering a silage harvester or pulling a heavy plough.

The more powerful Farmer 312 was introduced in 1988 to compliment the 311.

Initially powered by a six cylinder straight 6.24l MWM engine, later models were turbocharged to produce 125hp. Early models had a 21F/6R gearbox with a mechanical, column mounted 3 speed splitter.

This was later upgraded to a 21F/21R with a shuttle. Almost unheard of at the time and the envy of many, these transmissions were capable of 40km road speeds.

The 312 is no featherweight, weighing in at over 5 tons and has enough muscle to lift 4.75 off the ground.

Oil flow however is far from eyebrow raising rated at 44l/min.

The aforementioned twist was the ‘Turbomatik’ or turbine fluid clutch provides smooth gear changes while also giving the tractor the characteristics of torque drive- allowing the operator to bring the tractor to a standstill only using the brakes.

With a gear selected and the clutch released the tractor only starts to move when the throttle pedal is pressed and the tractor effortlessly moves away.

The cab is functional with good levels of visibility and an abundance of levers. Four-wheel drive and differential lock are push button activated, and the tractor benefits from 540,750 and 1000 PTO speeds. Perched on the mudguard, the linkage height is controlled by a dial and a small lever is turned up or down to raise and lower the rear implement.

A joystick down to the left of the operator’s seat controls the spool valves.

A new cab and control layout, as well as refreshed styling was adopted in 1993 to bring the tractors in line with the new Fendt Favorit 500 and 800 ranges.

Constantly upgraded over its 16-year production run, production of the Farmer models ceased in 2000

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