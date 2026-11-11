Action needed to ensure young people can build futures in rural Ireland, Macra

MACRA has called for meaningful action to ensure young farmers and rural young people can build their futures in rural Ireland, following the launch of the Government’s Our Rural Future 2026-2031 policy.

The new whole-of-Government policy sets out 34 high-level commitments to strengthen rural communities, supporting local economies and improve quality of life.

Key areas include rural enterprise and employment, access to essential services, digital connectivity and measures to tackle rural isolation.

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Macra says the success of the policy will depend on how effectively these commitments translate into tangible opportunities for young people, particularly those seeking to establish careers, businesses and homes in rural communities.

For young farmers and rural young people, a strong and well-funded Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), support for generational renewal and investment in viable farm businesses will be essential. Rural development must also ensure access to housing, transport, services and employment opportunities, allowing young people to remain in the communities where they grew up or choose to build their futures.

“Vibrant rural communities are an essential element of Generational Renewal. A policy such as this can provide huge opportunity to ensure that our rural areas can remain attractive to our young people by providing employment and leisure opportunities and importantly suitable housing.”

“The success of this policy hinges on adequate funding and with the uncertainty surrounding LEADER funding under the changes to the next CAP regulation, this is a concern.

It will be vital that our Government commit to LEADER funding post-2027 by maintaining the National Exchequer allocation and ensuring that a ring-fenced LEADER fund will be maintained post-2027.”

Macra believes that rural communities need more than ambitious policy statements: they need practical supports and sustained investment that recognise the contribution of young people to the future of rural Ireland.”