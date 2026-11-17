A LEARNER driver who had non-matching plates on his new car was fined €125 at Clonakilty District Court.

At around 1.30pm on March 15 gardaí stopped a Mercedes at Ballyvacka, Clonakilty. The driver, Aider Suleimanov (26), of Ballinacarriga, was found to be driving without L-plates and unaccompanied by a driver with a full drivinglicence.

He told gardaí he had just bought the car and admitted that he had no insurance for it yet. Gardaí seized the car and issued fixed penalty notices. The court heard that the front number plate did not match the one on the back of the car.

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Defence solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said her client was from the Ukraine and had been in Ireland for four years. “He had bought the car in Wicklow the day before,” she said. “This was on a Sunday. He did not have insurance until Monday. He was with a friend and they purchased the car, slept in the car and brought it back. He had no time to sort it out. He purchased it with the number plates from the previous owner.”

The court head that Mr Suleimanov had since passed his driving test. Judge Joanne Carroll did not disqualify Mr Suleimanov, but convicted him and fined him €125 for having no insurance. “This was an error with it being a new car with contradicting number plates and he needs to be extremely careful,” said Judge Carroll.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.