CORK County Older People’s Council are considering an extension of the Senior Alert Scheme to include funding for video doorbells for the elderly community, before contact is made with government officials, writes Chris Benn.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said the doorbells are a deterrent against crime and unsocial behaviour and would provide a sense of security for elderly people in West Cork who “might only see the postman each day”.

His comments followed a motion proposed at a meeting of Cork County Council by Cllr William O’Leary (Ind), who requested the extension of the scheme to “enhance the safety and security of older people, particularly those living alone”.

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He said that video doorbells, such as Ring devices, were relatively inexpensive tools that could offer elderly people a sense of security and allow them to stay in their homes longer.

Cllr O’Leary believed the devices would “complement the existing scheme and acknowledge that technology has moved on”.

He asked that the council write to Minister Dara Calleary and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer to ask for the extension of the scheme and for an update on the ongoing review.

Councillors agreed to bring the motion before the Older People’s Council to ensure it was a proposal they believe would benefit the elderly community.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.