A MOTORIST who drove while under the influence of drugs, and had no tax or insurance, has been banned from driving for a year and fined €250.

Thomas McConnan (54), of Park View, Clonakilty, appeared at Clonakilty District Court. On April 19 at 12.10pm, gardaí observed his car at the Dunnes Stores car park at Western Road and spoke to him because he had no insurance. An oral fluid test taken indicated he had been smoking cannabis.

The court heard that he had six previous convictions, including one for failing to give information, one for failing to report an occurrence, and one for having no insurance or tax. In 2022 he received a suspended sentence for the possession of drugs for sale or supply, the court heard. Mr McConnan works in construction as a digger driver and is the registered carer for his mother.

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He told the judge he was off drugs since April 2026. Judge Joanne Carroll convicted him and disqualified him from driving for 12 months for drug driving. She also admitted him to a probation bond on the condition that he attends for drug addiction treatment as advised.

Mr McConnan said he had no interest in getting addiction treatment. “I’m perfectly fine,” he said. The judge imposed a €250 fine with four months to pay for having no insurance.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.