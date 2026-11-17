COUNCILLORS have called for an update on the planned installation of CCTV cameras at traffic lights, as drivers continue to run red lights, writes Chris Benn.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Cork County Council, after Cllr Patrick Donovan (FF) reported witnessing dangerous driver behaviour in Carrigaline.

On the way to a public event in the town, he said, he saw a vehicle ignore “the most basic rule of the road” by not stopping at a red light and continuing through the junction.

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Cllr Donovan claimed the behaviour is happening across the county and poses serious risks to visually impaired and vulnerable citizens using pedestrian crossings.

He said the scheme, which was meant see cameras installed across Cork in 2025, would encourage safer driving practices because motorists would be aware that fines could be issued if they were identified by the automatic number plate recognition systems.

Cllr Donovan asked for support in writing to Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan and Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien to request an update on the scheme.

His colleague Cllr Patrick Mulcahy supported the motion, adding that trials in Dublin have proven to be very effective at reducing “negative driver behaviour”.

Following the support of the chamber, the council agreed to write to the ministers on behalf of the elected members.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.