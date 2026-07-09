Keith Ricken had a dream that Cork would win by three points. They did, in dramatic style

Cork 2-16

Tyrone 1-16

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

KEITH Ricken admitted he lived through Cork’s All-Ireland minor football final against Tyrone in Newbridge twice in a week.

One in a dream. One in reality. Both with the same outcome.

Eoghan Ahern’s 60th-minute goal gave the Rebels the lead, 2-15 to 1-16, for the first time since the ninth minute. Better late than never. A Tom Whooley point stretched the lead to three, as Cork timed their late charge to perfection.

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‘I actually played this game twice. I had this dream the other night that we were going to win by three points coming down the home straight. I kid you not. I woke up in a bag of sweat,’ Cork boss Ricken shared after their dramatic victory.

‘This is my second time playing it in a week. I’m not going to play it again. I’m not going to watch it again.’

With 25 minutes left, Cork trailed 1-13 to 0-7 after Vincent Gormley converted his sixth point for Tyrone.

But Cork found momentum at the right time.

By the 43rd minute, it was 1-13 to 1-12 as Joe Miskella’s two-pointer and Alex O’Herlihy’s goal were huge boosts in this Cork comeback.

‘I thought they were flat coming into it with the occasion. People talking about the hype and the manner. You can’t close out that outside noise but you have to live and embrace it. You have to trust that they will embrace it,’ Ricken explained.

‘In the last 20 minutes, it was like they were down the field training. They gave it their all. Moved the ball properly. Their passes were coming off. They were running off the shoulder. They were tackling. They were blocking. That’s who they were and who they are.’

Despite Cork’s scoring surge, the Ulster champions kept the scoreboard ticking over to lead 1-16 to 1-15 heading into the closing stages.

The confidence was oozing through the Cork players, however. As Miskella flighted in a dangerous ball, Ahern won the break.

The Carrigaline player could have fisted it over the bar to level it but had the courage to round Tyrone goalkeeper Ronan O’Neill before slotting it home.

‘In the last quarter, nothing changed – they kept going,’ said a delighted Cork coach Maurice Moore.

‘They eventually started to turn things in their favour. Small little wins, small little moments went their way and it forced the play in our direction.

‘By God did we have guys with steel there. Eoghan Ahern, put it over the bar? No –he put it in the net. What a fantastic goal. What a fantastic player. He’s a credit to his club Carrigaline.

‘All of them are special. Nothing more than pure heart and determination won that. We’ll enjoy it.’

Joe Miskella collected with the man-of-the-match award and led the Cork team as captain. He and his teammates made the most of the wind advantage, outscoring Tyrone 2-10 to 0-6 in the closing half.

‘What turned it around was the half-time break,’ the Ballincollig player said.

‘We knew we had the wind in the second half. The attitude changed and the game fell into our hands. We knew how to play. We knew we were the best team on the pitch.

‘The 1-5 without reply was the turning point of the game. Once we got that two-pointer and goal, we knew we had them and we kept going.’

In the opening half, Cork had led 0-3 to 0-1 early on before Tyrone took charge, reeling off 0-9 without response. By half time they led 1-10 to 0-6. Scores from Ahern and Ben Hegarty kept Cork in contact. It would have been closer, if Miskella’s shot hadn’t hit the crossbar, while Donal Herlihy and Jacob Barry also had efforts on goal blocked.

While Cork were down at the break, they weren’t out, and showed their resilience in the second half.

It’s proof that dreams do come true, both for Ricken and this group that never gave in.

Scorers

Cork: Eoghan Ahern 1-5 (4f); Joe Miskella 0-5 (2 2pt); Alex O’Herlihy 1-1; Tom Whooley 0-2; Conrad Murphy, Jacob Barry, Ben Hegarty (f) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: Vincent Gormley 0-6 (1 2pt); Matthew F Daly, Brian Óg McGuckin (1f), Conan Canavan (1 2ptf, 1f) 0-3 each; Aodhan Corry 1-0 (pen); Tomás Gallen 0-1.

Cork: Rory Twohig (Kilmeen); Riain McCormack (Midleton), Aaron O’Sullivan (Glanmire), Conor Garvey (St Finbarr’s); Darragh O’Sullivan (Erin’s Own), Conor Downing (Adrigole), Éanna Lynch (Ballincollig); Kieran O’Shea (Urhan), Conrad Murphy (Barryroe); Eoghan Ahern (Carrigaline), Ben Hegarty (Ballinora), Joe Miskella (captain, Ballincollig); Tom Whooley (Clonakilty), Jacob Barry (Aghinagh), Donal Herlihy (Shamrocks).

Subs: Gabriel Oronsaye (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) for C Garvey (21, inj); Alex O’Herlihy (St Finbarr’s) for D Herlihy (ht); Peadar Kelly (Naomh Ában) for D O’Sullivan (35); Kevin O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa) for J Barry (48); Donncha O’Mahony (Newcestown) for C Murphy (63).

Tyrone: Ronan O’Neill; Tiernan McCarron, James Maguire, Aidan Farley; Matthew J Daly, Aodhan Corry, Conor Fyffe; Tomás Gallen, Charlie Meenan (captain); Logan O’Connor, Brian Óg McGuckin, Ruairí O’Neill; Conan Canavan, Matthew J Daly, Vincent Gormley.

Subs: Conall Shevlin for C Fyffe (27); Ciarán McKeown for C Canavan (53); Finbar Quinn for R O’Neill (55); Caolan McKee for L O’Connor (57).

Referee: Séamus Mulhare (Laois).