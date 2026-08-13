JOHN HAYES: West Cork derby between Castlehaven and Clonakilty leads the round two action

ROUND two of the Cork football championships is upon us and there is so much to look forward to, I scarcely need to set it up.

We will focus mostly on the two huge West Cork derbies in either senior grade and also preview the best of the rest of the games.

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For a little further interest, I will put my neck on the block with some predictions also.

PREMIER SENIOR

Castlehaven vs Clonakilty, Sunday, 3.30pm, Rosscarbery

This is a mouth-watering fixture on paper, but that comes with a slight health warning – the same venue hosted the same two teams twice in recent years in perfect conditions, and neither was a classic.

I’m hopeful of a much better game this time. In truth, this is a game that will test Clonakilty’s status as contenders or pretenders. Clon’s record against The Haven, going back to the 2003 county final in my memory at least, is woeful.

Both teams won on day one and so will be in the hunt in the final round of games regardless of Sunday’s result, but victory here will all but ensure knockout football for the victors. Two wins a row also brings the prospect of the direct route to the semi-final into the equation, and even if that can be considered a poisoned chalice by some, not many would refuse it all the same.

Clon are building nicely, and these two teams could meet again at a later stage, but Castlehaven have the edge for me here. While Nemo have come back to the pack, I still have The Haven and The Barrs out in front. Add to that their dominance of this rivalry, and I expect they will prevail.

Defeat itself won’t be fatal for Clon’s season, however they need a performance against Sunday’s opponents that tells them and everyone else that they will be factor in the championship in the long run. Haven by three or four.

Best of the rest: Ballincollig vs Knocknagree in Macroom is a huge game for both teams, and in particular Knocknagree. They really don’t want to have to face Castlehaven with no points on the board. Neither side wants to be in that position, of course, but Ballincollig have more experience at this level and, fully fit, would believe they can match Clonakility.

That phrase ‘fully fit’ is doing some heavy lifting in that sentence, as they were down important players against Castlehaven, including Luke Fahy. I am told they finished with five 18-year-olds on the field, and Knocknagree might have enough to take advantage if that remains the case. These games between two teams on zero points are massive, as they are essentially knockout ties. The losers stare at relegation prospects, while the winners start to think of making the quarter-finals. Expect a feisty and exciting encounter in Macroom on Sunday.

For the remaining predictions, I’m taking St. Finbarr's, Newcestown, Carrigaline and Nemo Rangers to claim the spoils in their respective contests. We’ll see next week how accurate I am and where we all stand before the last round of fixtures in Cork’s top tier of football.

SENIOR A

Carbery Rangers vs O’Donovan Rossa, Saturday, 6.30pm, Union Hall

Remarkably, this is the first meeting of these near neighbours in championship football in my lifetime. This is Ross’ first season outside the top tier since 2005, while Skibb have been in Senior A since 2020 after 35 years at Cork’s top table.

That will have little bearing on Saturday evening’s game and both these teams are in dire need of a championship win.

The form for both sides is decidedly poor. Skibb have been flirting with the drop to Premier Intermediate in recent years while Ross have failed to win a championship game, outside the relegation play-off with Eire Og two years ago, since beating the same opponents a couple of years previous.

It obviously gives me no pleasure to say it’s a drastic run of form, and Ross badly need a win. I usually refrain from making big calls when it comes to my own, but it’s must-win territory for this group of players. No doubt, Skibb will feel the same on their end.

Ross are capable of winning this one, but Skibb will have this one circled in the notebook as their big opportunity. Any repeat of Rangers’ first-half performance against Cill Na Martra will see Ross beaten, but we’re backing our own to have learned their lessons from that one and get that much-needed win.

If the rumours about Kevin Davis missing the game are true, Skibb’s odds will lengthen substantially. Carbery Rangers by one or two in a nervy contest in Castlehaven’s second pitch, which truthfully shouldn’t be the case for such a big game. The Haven versus Clon wouldn’t be played in Newtown or The Marsh.

Best of the rest: A few candidates here, and I’m tempted to say Kanturk vs Dohenys, but we’ve seen them face off before. Newmarket vs Cill Na Marta is interesting also, but I think Aghabullogue vs Beal Athan Ghaorthaidh might be the one to watch, again on in Macroom.

The Gaeltacht men are bottom after defeat to Kanturk, while their opponents let a sizeable lead slip against Dohenys.

Aghabullogue are being quietly tipped for a good run at another county final by many, and we think they can take another step forward here. Their fellow Muskerry men won’t make it easy, mind you.

In a very open grade, I expect Cill Na Marta and Eire Og to back up their opening wins. The other games are even tighter to call, and I will give Kanturk the benefit of the doubt against Dohenys, while the last contest is a toss of the coin job, but we give a hesitant nod to Bishopstown to keep their group interesting to the last day.

OCEAN OF FOOTBALL

All that, and I’ve only partially covered two grades. There is an ocean of football ahead for the weekend, and it’s a great complaint. We were starved of club action for long enough. I’ll keep the rest of my thoughts to the West Cork and Beara teams in action.

At Premier Intermediates, Bantry face Uibh Laoire looking to get their first points, but they may struggle to get them, while their neighbours Castletownbere are hoping to break from the deadlock at the top of Group 2 by beating Kiskeam. Again, I feel the Beara side might be up against it. Uibh Laiore and Kiskeam to take the wins in those, I fear.

In the Intermediate A grade, the Carbery teams all need to bounce back from defeats, and I think Ilen Rovers definitely will against Glantane. Dromtariffe against Gabriel Rangers is tougher to call, but having seen the Schull/Ballydehob outfit up close recently, I was impressed. If they can avoid conceding soft goals as they did against Mitchelstown, they can prevail. I tipped Adrigole at the outset of an open championship and will have to stick to my guns as they face Boherbue, while both Kildorrery and Bandon both need wins to avoid likely elimination and the spectre of relegation in the last round, and I fear Bandon might be the only Carbery losers this time out. Kildorrery to shade it. Keep an eye on Kilmurry vs Buttevant in one of the games of the weekend, with both teams looking to be in the shake-up at the business end of the season.

Finally, the pick of the games at Premier Junior involve Kilmacabea and Canovee. The Kilmacs had a facile win over Na Piarsaigh on their first day out, but that won’t be happening against the 2024 runners-up.

This will be a true test of where Leap stand in the Premier Junior pecking order, and I may upset a few friends in saying the Muskerry side might just edge it based on their added experience. I do expect them to ultimately qualify from the group and these teams could meet again down the line. Urhan are Beara’s representatives in this grade, and they face Inniscarra in Kealkil.

We don’t have much time to preview the Carbery Junior championships. However, if we had to pick a couple of games to attend, we would probably nominate Kilbrittain vs Kilmeen and Goleen vs St. Colum's. St. Mary’s facing Castlehaven second team will be a close contest also.

With a few gap weeks coming up, we will use some of that time to give these championships some proper attention. Enjoy the games.