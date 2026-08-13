Cork camogie back on top after their All-Ireland final win over Galway

Cork 2-14

Galway 0-19

DARAGH Ó CONCHÚIR REPORTS

WITH Croke Park almost empty and just the sound of seagulls feeding on scraps left by a record crowd of 33,419 people, the victorious Cork players and management came back out onto the pitch to take photos with the O’Duffy Cup.

It was less manic than what had occurred after the presentation, and it was just them.

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The players sang the chorus of that old Starship rock ballad.

‘Nothing’s gonna stop us now,’ they roared.

The group had not stepped back into the tunnel five seconds when the heavens opened.

It was that sort of day for the Rebels.

Goals in the 39th and 46th minutes by Saoirse McCarthy and Orlaith Cahalane propelled the Rebels to a 31st title and they needed all of it by the final whistle. One point is as good as 10 when there’s a trophy up for grabs.

‘I get emotional thinking about it because, of course, there were doubts this year,’ Cork midfielder Laura Hayes said.

‘We were in the trenches at the start of the year, and for a team that’s so used to getting to finals, I’ve never been so excited and grateful for the build-up. I just wanted to go out there and have this team let the shackles off.

‘Galway brought it last year, and we probably weren’t ready for it. We said we’re not going to get caught like that this year again, and we were so up for that game.’

‘Everybody did a job,’ said Cork boss Ger Manley.

‘We lost some great players last year. Icons like the Mackeys and Laura Treacy; the two girls that went to Australia were huge losses. Hannah Looney, and Aoife Healy was in her prime, she’s still under 23. They all texted me this morning. I was talking to Laura Treacy during the week.

‘Camogie is very tight-knit. I was involved in hurling teams most of my life. This is probably the best team I’ve coached. And tactically, they’re so good. Like, Donal O’Grady is one of our backroom team. Sean Crowley has been involved in winning All-Ireland teams. James Nyhan is involved in senior teams in Cork. Gemma O’Connor will be a brilliant coach. She is a brilliant coach.’

Cork needed frees to stay in touch in the opening half, four from Amy O’Connor and one from McCarthy, but McCartan was a big outlet, showing well, and her ability to make a nonsense of angles and distance got her the Rebels’ only scores from play in that period.

Trailing 0-7 to 0-9 at the break was probably a win for the Leesiders and they thundered out of the traps on the resumption, the tireless Emma Murphy beginning a run of four out of five points for her side.

Suddenly, they were ahead and Niamh McPeake needed a lovely finish to bring the teams level on 0-11 apiece.

It was from that puckout though that McCarthy goaled with typical genius, slamming to the roof of the net after an audacious hop of the sliotar off the sod to make it 1-11 to 0-11.

Cork put the pedal to the metal. At the same time, they were beginning to exert pressure in the middle third, and further back Libby Coppinger was a model of consistency.

Niamh Niland pointed for Galway at the other end but from Amy Lee’s lengthy puckout, the fantastic Sorcha McCartan got a flick on.

Orlaith Cahalane had taken the chance and with that heavenly touch she possesses, controlled first time, and once the ball was in her paw, she was always going to find that gaping far corner. Low and deadly. Five points was now the margin.

Galway created a couple of half-chances of goals but nothing really gilt-edged.

Cork were more than happy to give away frees, which Carrie Dolan would convert, rather than allow their opponents build up a head of steam. They had earned that right by building an advantage.

Point by point, Galway edged back. Isobel Sheehan, looking like a veteran rather than someone playing her first final, had been so poised throughout and came up with a massive hook to prevent a shot on goal.

An injury to McCartan was a factor at the other end, even though the minimum five minutes of injury time – it finished at seven – was just about to begin when she had to be substituted.

Cork led by four at that juncture, however, and lost four long puckouts in that period.

At the death, another foul and Galway had a free just outside the arc. Cathal Murray gave goalkeeper Sarah Healy the call. It was a one in a million shot, with 28 players between her and the rigging.

Fortunately for Cork, she got under the shot, went for power and it flew over.

With that, referee Gavin Donegan blew the whistle and delirium ensued.

If Cork were knocked out of their stride last year, they were ready for the war this time.

To the victors, the spoils.

Scorers

Cork: S McCarthy 1-2 (1f); A O’Connor 0-5 (5fs); S McCartan 0-4; O Cahalane 1-1; L Hayes, E Murphy 0-1 each.

Galway: C Dolan 0-5 (4f); N Niland 0-4; C Kelly, A Donohue 0-3 each; N McPeake, D Higgins, M Dillon, S Healy (f) 0-1 each.

Cork: A Lee, I O’Regan, L Coppinger, M Cahalane, A Fitzgerald, M Murphy, I Sheehan, A Thompson, L Hayes, E Murphy, S McCarthy, M Condon, A O’Connor, S McCartan, O Cahalane.

Subs: O Mullins for E Murphy (56), H Ryan for S McCartan (61, inj).

Galway: Sarah Healy, K Manning, R Black, R Hannify, D Higgins, C Hickey, K A Porter, A Hesnan, C Dolan, A Donohue, N McPeake, N Mallon, N Niland, A O’Reilly, C Kelly.

Subs: J Hughes for N Mallon (17), Shauna Healy for K Manning (42), Aine Keane for C Hickey (45, inj), M Dillon for A O’Reilly (52), S Corcoran for J Hughes (57).

Referee: G Donegan (Dublin).