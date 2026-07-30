JOHN HAYES: Mayo's moment gives hope to all

‘FOOTBALL, bloody hell’ – Sir Alex Ferguson might have been speaking about football across the Irish Sea, but the same statement can be applied to the weekend of Gaelic football action in our part of the world.

First up, Mayo. Wow. Very few saw the All-Ireland final playing out as it did, myself included. Hence why I tipped Kerry. But congratulations to Mayo for the single most universally acclaimed All-Ireland success in living memory, and let’s face it, probably ever.

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When I weigh games up in advance, there are always a number of factors I look at – quality of the teams, form lines, recent history and experience of the team and sidelines would be high on the list. All those pointers, with the possible exception of the form line, pointed to a Kerry win.

The fact that Kerry had beaten Tyrone and Dublin without firing on all cylinders reinforced the idea that they would have a big performance in them on All-Ireland final day.

When David Clifford buried the ball to the net in the 15th minute to fire the favourites and reigning champions into a 1-4 to 0-1 lead, we feared the worst. Kerry were not at their free-flowing best, but Mayo looked typically nervous. The much-vaunted Mayo full-forward line were either not getting involved (Kobe McDonald) or wayward with their shooting and decisions (Ryan O’Donoghue and Darragh Beirne).

Seanie O’Shea stretched the Kerry lead to seven before Mayo decided that they would not allow history to repeat itself one more time. Outstanding midfielder Jack Carney hit one of his trademark two-pointers and the fightback began. O’Donoghue, Beirne and early substitute Tommy Conroy found their range and the most notable feature of the first half was Mayo’s aggressive and relentless high press against the Kerry backs.

O’Donoghue was a tireless leader in this respect and Kerry struggled to break out from defence, with Paul Murphy lucky to get soft frees when under pressure more than once. Mayo did secure turnovers on occasion and got scores and huge momentum from those moments.

Now it was Kerry’s turn to become wasteful with the rusty Tom O’Sullivan missing twice in succession before O’Shea and Clifford missed with two-point frees. The net result was that Mayo reeled the Kingdom back to a point at half-time. Game on.

O’Sullivan was replaced by Keith Evans at the break to even up the sub count, but it was Mayo who came out of the dressing rooms with more spring in their step. Beirne equalised before his fellow tyro McDonald sent a 45 sailing over with plenty to spare, boosting his confidence no end after a quiet first half. Better was to come when Ryan O’Donoghue gained possession in his own half and morphed into a combination of Michael Donnellan and Brian O’Driscoll (the rugby version), carrying the ball into Kerry territory and making defenders miss with both power and superb ball control.

O’Donoghue offloaded to centre-back David McBrien and his first-time flick found Beirne to finish for one of the great All-Ireland final goals. Mayo led by four with half an hour to play and Kerry were still below par. Carney again nailed a two-pointer and the lead was five, Mayo were now starting to look the more likely winners.

With only the Clifford brothers offering substantial resistance for Kerry, Mayo continued to dominate, but an old familiar failing reared its ugly head.

Mayo’s composure in front of goal deserted them and the wides began to mount again, with the missed chances combining to increase Mayo nerves and keep Kerry in the hunt.

With five minutes left Mayo led by five but that is no great lead in football these days. From a hopeful O’Donoghue sideline, they would come within inches of an insurance goal. O’Donoghue’s delivery evaded everyone apart from Jordan Flynn who palmed onto the bar from four yards out.

Heads were in hands all over Croke Park and beyond and we again began to think we’ve seen this film before. David Clifford nailed a brilliant two-pointer with his right foot and Paudie followed with a single.

Two-point game and ample time on the clock, Kerry would surely at least get a draw. David was wide with the first two-point effort before O’Shea dropped his short, Mayo claimed possession and Carney delivered a superb kick down the wing to McDonald. The ball was worked to Tommy Conroy inside the Kerry cover and every footballer’s dream moment opened up in front of him.

The vast green expanses of Croke Park were all his own as he bore down on goal to seal the All-Ireland for Mayo. McDonald continued his run and was wide open inside for the coup-de-grace, however it’s hard to blame Conroy for taking the safe option by fisting over the bar. Mayo now led by three and there was not enough time for Kerry to retaliate. The final whistle went and one of the great Irish sporting moments of them all became a reality.

This was a moment that truly transcended Irish sport with plaudits for the victors coming from former American president Joe Biden, current Canadian PM Mark Carney – and I don’t know if he is related to midfielder Jack, but he should probably try and claim him. Even Noel Gallagher got in on the act and our own Katie Taylor was so moved by the scenes that she had to turn the TV off, lest it make her too nervous for her own big day in the hallowed ground in September.

I must turn my attention now to matters more local, however I have to finish by once more congratulating Mayo for proving most of us so so wrong. This was a win for Gaelic football as much as Mayo, and more teams will now believe they can scale the same summit. This was also a superb game to end a superb championship – our game is alive and well once more.

Well done to Andy Moran, his team and all of Mayo, the celebrations have been 75 years brewing and they are well earned. If I was a younger man with less responsibilities, I might just head off to the north-west coast of Ireland myself.

I had my turn, though, and this week belongs to the green and red of Mayo. The Saw Doctors' other big hit yearned for the chance to win just once and for Mayo it’s a dream no more, but the sweetest of realities. Mayo finally have Sam, and they will enjoy him. The rest of us can start to dream for 2027 with that little bit more hope in our hearts. What a fitting end to a great season.

***

Away from Croke Park, club championship football action returned all around Cork. Given the drama in Dublin, it will be next week before I go into detail on the first round for our clubs. However, there were some notable results in the premier senior championship with both the Barrs and Nemo Rangers taken down by Carrigaline and Newcestown respectively. Only Castlehaven of the trio that have dominated Cork football for a decade claimed victory, and that may see them overtake the Barrs as favourites in many people’s eyes.

I gave my nod to St Finbarr’s last week, and will hold tough on that for now as there is a long way to go yet to October. Form and fitness will fluctuate over the coming weeks and months, with both teams shorn of a few regulars on the opening weekend. Hurling takes over now for two weeks, so there is a chance for bodies to recover, unless, that is, you are a dual player. The Haven have a few of those, but the Barrs have significantly more, their football management will watch those games anxiously.

Clonakilty were another team to claim a notable win against Knocknagree, while in Senior A my own Carbery Rangers were deservedly beaten by Cill na Martra after an error-strewn first-half display. Skibb and Ilen Rovers suffered defeats also while Dohenys came from way back to salvage a draw against Aghbullogue. That could well be a vital point because losing your first game puts a team under immediate pressure.