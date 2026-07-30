Brian Hurley and Micheál Maguire fire as Castlehaven hit the ground running

Castlehaven 0-22

Ballincollig 3-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

BRIAN Hurley and Micheál Maguire were in top form as Castlehaven defeated Ballincollig in the opening round of the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier SFC.

Hurley and Maguire combined for 11 points on an evening Castlehaven produced nine different scorers to see off a dogged opponent in Clonakilty on Sunday evening.

Impressive scoring bursts in the second and fourth quarters helped the West Cork club register a victory on a weekend fellow title contenders St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers suffered defeat.

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It was business as usual for Seanie Cahalane’s side although there is still work to be done ahead of a mouthwatering West Cork derby with Clonakilty.

‘Look, we have a good attacking team,’ the Castlehaven manager said.

‘We have been trying to work a bit more on our defensive side but all those lads that are playing, especially in the middle eight, they’re well able to score too.

‘There were a couple of goal opportunities tonight that we didn’t take so there is plenty of stuff to work on for the next day.’

That next day is a local derby on August 16th against a Clonakilty side that were just as impressive in seeing off Knocknagree.

‘I was at the Clonakilty game and was very impressed,’ Cahalane admitted.

‘I thought they were very well organised, good outfit, good forwards, very well structured in defence.

‘We will have a tough game against them in a couple of weeks’ time. As always, anytime we play Clonakilty, there’s nothing between the teams. They’re a good outfit; a great club and I have massive respect for them.’

As for Ballincollig, Aidan Kelleher’s side will look to rebound against Knocknagree and build on the emerging talent from their underage setups.

‘We had five 18-year-olds making their debut there tonight,’ Kelleher stated.

‘We’ve had a dodgy run with injuries over the last couple of months so it’s been very heartening over the last month.

‘Credit to the boys for coming back real strong. There are two premier minor winning teams after coming through and we got two from that last year.

‘There are a few lads in the States to come back and a few lads with injuries to come back, so we’re really happy about that.’

Ballincollig got off to a terrific start when, in front of a large attendance, Tadgh O’Connell punched to the net inside the first minute.

Mark Collins and Micheál Maguire responded before Cork senior Brian Hurley curled over a majestic two-pointer.

Both sides were guilty of poor shooting as the opening quarter ended with Dara Dorgan levelling matters, 0-4 to 1-1. The Haven also lost Robbie Minihane to injury.

Damien and Conor Cahalane’s ability to win primary possession in the middle third helped Seanie Cahalane’s side dominate the remainder of the half.

Brian Hurley and Mark Collins efforts made it 0-6 to 1-1 and, although Cian Kiely and Conor Dalton replied, the Haven continued to dictate.

Backed by a light wind, Damien Cahalane’s two-pointer along with additional Rory Maguire, Micheál Maguire and two Brian Hurley (one free) scores sent the Carbery club in 0-12 to 1-3 ahead at the break.

JP Murphy got Ballincollig’s first score since the 21st minute shortly after the resumption. Next, Dara Dorgan’s sublime two-pointer made it 0-12 to 1-6 as the game’s tempo ramped up.

Brian Hurley replied with a point before being yellow-carded along with Murphy following a brief coming together.

The crowd were on their feet once Cian Ahern fisted over and Ballincollig took advantage of Sean Browne hitting an upright as Cian Ahern slid home an equalising goal, 0-13 to 2-7.

Admirably, Castlehaven showed zero sign of panic as Michael Hurley, Danny O’Donovan, Micheál Maguire and Conor Cahalane reeled off four unanswered scores.

Substitute Danny Miskella converted a free but their opponents kept pressing.

Micheál Maguire and Jamie O’Driscoll stretched the leaders’ advantage to 0-19 to 2-8.

A fisted Sean O’Neill effort preceded consecutive Michael Hurley and Micheál Maguire points before Miskella converted a free for a three-up infringement.

Castlehaven were six clear when Daragh O’Shea netted Ballincollig’s third goal deep into injury-time.

It proved academic as Castlehaven got their campaign to a winning start.

OUR STAR: Brian Hurley and Mark Collins shone but the emergence of Micheál Maguire as a consistent, potent scoring threat is a welcome addition to Castlehaven’s attacking arsenal.

Scorers

Castlehaven: B Hurley 0-6 (1 2pt, 1f); M Maguire 0-5; M Collins, D Cahalane (2pt), M Hurley, C Cahalane 0-2 each; R Maguire, D O’Donovan, J O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: C Ahern 1-1; D Dorgan 0-3 (2pt, 1f); T O’Connell, D O’Shea 1-0 each; D Miskella 0-2 (2f); C Kiely, C Dalton, JP Murphy, S O’Neill 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: D Cahalane; J Bohane, T O’Mahony, S Walsh; R Maguire, R Minihane, M Collins (captain); D Cahalane, C Maguire; S Browne, D O’Donovan, C Cahalane; M Maguire, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: J O’Driscoll for R Minihane (11, inj), A Whelton for S Browne (47).

Ballincollig: C Walsh; S O’Donoghue, L Jennings (captain), P Rose; JP Murphy, C Dalton, C Kiely; P O’Neill, S Kiely; C Ahern, K O’Leary, T O’Connell; D Dorgan, R Noonan, D O’Leary.

Subs: D Miskella for R Noonan (ht), C O’Connor for C Kiely (39, inj), S Murphy for S O’Donoghue (44), S O’Neill for T O’Connell (50), D O’Shea for D Dorgan (56).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).