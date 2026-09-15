O’Donovan Clan gathering to take place in Skibbereen

THE O’Donovan Clan first came to West Cork 900 years ago, settling in the land around Drimoleague.

Since then they have spread all across the globe, but have never forgotten their roots.

This year they return, hosting a Clan O’Donovan Gathering that begins with a meet and greet in the West Cork Hotel at 2pm on Thursday.

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Its followed by a guided tour of the Heritage Centre before the group filters into the local pubs for the evening.

Friday brings the Clan to Drimoleague for a barbeque, with the ticketed event getting underway from 3pm at Top of the Rock.

After the barbeque, people are invited to the Village Hall for ‘Songs Our Parents Sang’.

Saturday will see a full day in Clonakilty, with a tour of the Michael Collins House and talks on O’Donovan Rossa.

Numbers permitting, a bus tour will leave on Sunday morning, travelling the Ring of Beara to conclude the weekend’s events.

Anyone interested can visit the O’Donovan Clan facebook to find out more about the events.

It starts on Thursday September 17th with a meet and greet before concluding with the clan banquet on Sunday September 20th.

In between is a schedule packed full of activities designed to explore as much of the O’Donovan connection to local area as possible.

The year 2000 saw the clan first flock to West Cork to hold the inaugural Clan Gathering, retracing the journey their ancestors would have made.

The next event was held in 2023 when over 100 people attended, some coming from as far as Las Vegas and Cape Cod.

The event aims to bring O’Donovans’ and people with O’Donovan family connections together in West Cork, where so much of their shared heritage began.

It provides an opportunity to explore family connections, learn more about O’Donovan and local history, and experience the communities, culture and beautiful places that played an important part in their history.