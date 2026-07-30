Breaking: Man jailed for life for savage murder of grandfather in Macroom

A 33-YEAR-OLD Cork man has been jailed for life for the murder of grandfather Michael Foley (61) at his home in Macroom.

By Olivia Kelleher

Justice Siobhan Lankford said that Mr Foley, a father-of-four, had provided shelter to a man in hardship to have his kindness repaid with 'cruel savagery' when the same man stabbed him to death.

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On Thursday Daniel Hourigan, originally from Farranree in Cork city, was jailed for life for the murder at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Mr Foley, a grandfather of 12 and a native of Clonakilty, was found dead at his home in Annville, Barrett’s Place in Macroom on February 6th, 2024. He suffered 11 stab wounds, 19 incised and defensive wounds and 34 blunt force trauma injuries.

Hourigan had gone to stay overnight at Mr Foley's home with his then partner Linda O'Flynn. O'Flynn, who is originally from Holyhill in Cork city, was previously sentenced to seven years in prison for covering up the murder.

Ray Boland, SC, for the defence, said that his client plans to lodge an appeal in his case. He still maintains his innocence and blames O’Flynn for the murder.

Caroline Foley, the eldest daughter of the deceased, addressed Hourigan directly as she delivered her victim impact statement at a sentencing hearing.

She said that her father was more than a victim in the case. 'He was grandad to 12 beautiful grandchildren who adored him,' she said. 'He was the heart of our family. He was the person we turned to when life was hard, the first to help when someone needed him, and the last person to ever ask for anything in return.'

She said that the deepest pain that the family carry involves knowing that the kindness of their father was 'repaid with betrayal'.