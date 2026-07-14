Housing plan at creche site refused once again

PLANS to replace a planned creche with seven new homes in a large Kinsale housing development have been refused by Cork County Council for the second time, writes David Forsythe.

Developer Sarah Crean had sought permission to replace a permitted 36-place creche with seven homes at the Park Laurence housing development near Kinsale.

The council refused the application, saying it would leave a significant housing development without the childcare provision required under the County Development Plan.

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Planning officials said the proposal was effectively a repeat of an application refused last year and that there had been ‘no significant material change in policy or circumstances’ to justify a different outcome.

The area planner said the childcare facility formed an essential part of the original permission for the 86-home development and was required under planning policy.

The report noted that while a childcare facility had since opened in the neighbouring Abbeyfort development, this did not remove the requirement to provide the creche approved as part of the Park Laurence scheme.

‘This is the second attempt within the last 18 months by the developer to relieve themselves of constructing a childcare facility altogether – and build seven houses instead,’ the planner’s report stated.

Three objections were lodged against the proposal, arguing there had been no material change since last year’s refusal and raising concerns that removing the creche would conflict with county planning policy and fail to cater for future childcare demand.