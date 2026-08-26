HOUSE OF THE WEEK: €1.25m Skibbereen haven offers direct bay views

IMAGINE waking up to the sound of water lapping over the strand at the end of your garden whilst enjoying one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world.

New to the market is Cunnamore, a four-bed waterside residence on one acre with unobstructed views across Roaring Water Bay and Carbery’s Hundred Isles.

The property boasts 3,160sqft of internal floor space, with a separate garage and studio, with sea views from almost every window.

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The entrance lobby with full-height ceiling flows gently towards the sun room and dining room.

Triple aspect openings to the kitchen ensure it’s filled with light throughout the day.

The living room, complete with exposed ceiling beams, opens onto a stone patio overlooking the gardens.

On a wing off the living room is a library/ music room which in turn leads to a large study/office.

The ground floor bedroom is double aspect and easily fits a double bed with wardrobe space.

The final ground floor room is the guest shower room, itself sizeable and recently upgraded.

Upstairs the master bedroom boasts no fewer than four windows, the front enjoying the views and an original cast iron fireplace adding to the charm along with a selection of built in wardrobes and eaves storage.

Two other double bedrooms, both with sea views feature in the first floor accommodation along with a nursery room, bathroom and shower room.

The landscape and gardens are a project 30 years in the making offering a botanical oasis of coastal shrubberies, herb gardens and rolling lawns.

Selling agents Hodnett Forde note: ‘The rear of the house boasts the full natural stone patio area which wraps around the house linking the multiple doors from the various rooms.

‘Whether you access this property from the sea or the road, its beauty stands out and is a joy to behold, the likes of which may not be seen on the market again for some time.’

Offers in excess of €1.25m are sought and viewing is highly recommended.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Coastal retreat for €1.25m

Location

Church Cross, Skibbereen

Selling points

Wraparound patio, sea views