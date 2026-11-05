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HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bandon home boasting a real room with a view

November 5th, 2026 10:24 AM

By Southern Star Team

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bandon home boasting a real room with a view Image

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BUZZ phrases like immaculately-presented, five-star and reverse living lifestyle are probably overused, but in this instance they may well be justified.

Martin Kelleher Property Services in Clonakilty is not exaggerating when it describes Woodview in Bandon as a stunning and magnificent residence.

Guiding at offers over €725,000, the four-bed four-bath detached property extends to 2,700sqft with a first-floor patio area that makes the most of the countryside views.

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The enclosed plot sits on 0.9 acres with woodland walks just a stroll away, yet it’s just 7km outside Bandon and a 30-minute drive from Cork city.

This home is quite literally a labour of love – constructed and finished to a very high standard by the vendor who is a well-renowned builder.

Each room was thoughtfully designed and built to maximise light, space and the spectacular views with clean and fresh stylish interiors.

The expansive first-floor living accommodation creates a wonderful sense of openness and capitalises on the views.

The result is a superb family home – and the garden is the jewel in the crown.

*****

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