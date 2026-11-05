Celtic Ross Hotel shortlisted in four categories at national business awards

The Celtic Ross Hotel has been shortlisted across four categories at this year’s Irish Family Business Awards.

The iconic West Cork establishment was named a finalist in the Best in Customer Service award and the Family Business Employer of the Year category. Nominations in the Family Food and Drink Producer of the Year and the Hospitality Business of the Year categories rounded out a successful year for hotel.

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The Celtic Ross Hotel thanked their hard-working team and wonderful customers who they said made the nominations possible. The awards, now celebrating its eighth year, has established itself as a premier event recognising the dedication, innovation, and resilience of family-run enterprises throughout Ireland. With over 480 entries across 23 categories, the awards encompass a wide range of sectors within Irish family businesses.

Jill Thornton, head of events for the Family Business Awards, said, “The calibre of this year’s finalists is a wonderful reflection of the strength and diversity of family enterprise across Ireland. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and shine a light on the people, passion and legacy behind these remarkable businesses.”