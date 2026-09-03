Hero Donal O’Callaghan kicks the winning point as Castlehaven U21s are back on top in Carbery

Castlehaven 2-11

Clonakilty 2-10

TOM LYONS REPORTS

WHEN games are as tight as this Clona Milk Carbery U21A football final in Dunmanway on Sunday afternoon, heroes can emerge from the most unlikely sources.

In this case, it was the Haven corner back Donal O’Callaghan who emerged as the hero of the hour.

With the sides deadlocked approaching the final whistle, a draw and extra time looking inevitable, it was O’Callaghan who popped up in the 58th minute with the winning point for his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

And another member of Castlehaven’s defence, full back Seán Maguire, also found the target with a great goal in the 28th minute to tie the scores at half time. Such is the modern game of Gaelic football.

To the Haven the honours, for the first time since 2010, and after five final defeats. To Clonakilty, the regrets and the what-ifs. Amazingly again, not a single score was registered from a placed ball by either side and no two-pointers were scored.

‘That was a cracking game of football,’ said a delighted Haven manager Dinny Cahalane.

‘Brilliant game, right down to the wire between two outstanding teams. We got off to a great start and then Clon got the goal and took over.

‘Level at half time, a fair result. Getting our goal straight after theirs in the second half was vital. It could have gone either way in the end.

‘A great ad again for U21 football, a real spectacle. Great rivalry, we all know each other well, what happens on the pitch is left on the pitch. Delighted to win it in the end. Sixteen years is too long a wait for Castlehaven.

After a downpour before the game, the match started in blazing sunshine and the Haven football matched the heat as they took complete control from the throw-in, dominating the Clon kickouts.

Playing composed, sweeping football, they had six points on the board before Clon could raise a gallop. Danny O’Donovan (two), Eamonn O’Donovan, James Maguire and Mark Crowley (two) all found the target inside ten minutes, as Clon looked bedraggled and off the pace.

It all changed in the twinkling of an eye in the 12th minute when Cork minor star Tom Whooley cut through from the sideline for a wonder solo goal.

Suddenly, as the sun disappeared and the rain arrived, Clon caught fire. Now it was their turn to dominate the Haven kickouts and they swept forward in waves.

Points from David Harte, Darragh Gough and Whooley had the sides level by the end of a bewildering first quarter.

It was all Clon as they added four more points in a row, with Matt Murphy lording midfield and Whooley and Des Kenneally rampant up front. Whooley, impressive wing back Aaron Cullinane (two) and lively Jack Byerley pointed to open a four-point gap by the 24th minute.

Inspired from the back by the hard-working Seán Maguire, Donal O’Callaghan and Seán O’Connell, who had taken on the task of marking Whooley, Castlehaven rallied before the break with a Mark Crowley point and a cracking goal in the 28th minute when Maguire was at the end of defence-splitting move. All square at half time, 1-7 each. The game was up for grabs.

Again, it was the Haven who started well in the second half with points from Niall O’Callaghan and the improving Mícheál Maguire. Clon were guilty of wides from frees and play.

The Haven were now applying a lot of pressure on the Clon backs and forcing turn-overs but were not getting on the score board. In the 43rd minute, Clon struck for their second goal when Gough set up Byerley who finished smartly but a struggling Gough was then removed from the action.

The momentum was definitely with Clon but within a minute the Haven struck back when Mícheál Maguire broke through the centre but when the shot was blocked on the goal line, the ball flew around the square with Maguire in the right spot to finish a ground shot to the net.

The Haven two in front, 2-9 to 2-7, entering the last quarter.

Clon lifted their game again and kicked three points in a row from Byerley, Murphy and Whooley, who, for the second time in the game, saw his rasping shot being tipped brilliantly over the bar by goalkeeper Adam Limrick.

Ten minutes to go, Clon with noses in front and again missing chances to increase the lead, excitement at fever pitch, all to play for.

Luck favoured the Haven when a Clon effort came back off the upright and they took full advantage to sweep upfield for a levelling point from Mícheál Maguire, a two-point swing in 30 seconds.

Maguire was now a major influence on the game and controlling the pace as the Haven built an attack that saw corner back Donal O’Callaghan cutting through to kick the lead, and winning, point in the 58th minute.

The Haven played good, keep-football for the remaining minutes, denying Clon a chance of an equaliser. There was great rejoicing when the final whistle sounded. Haven are U21A football kings, again.

‘We knew we’d get a real battle from Clon,’ said winning captain Mícheál Maguire.

‘We’ve been playing them up through the grades, they won a few, we won a few, nothing between us just like today.

‘The goal from Seán (Maguire) in the first half was vital as we were under the cosh then, and answering their goal in the second half with our second goal was a real turning point.

‘In the closing minutes I had fierce confidence in our defence, they’re well used to playing together. They closed down Clon’s two-point shooters very well.

‘Donal (O’Callaghan) was saying only the other day that he had never scored in a championship game in his life and then he gets the winning point. He’ll remember that one forever.’

Captain Mícheál Maguire, named as the Clash Awards man-of-the-match, accepted the Liam Farr Cup which was heading to Castletownshend-Union Hall after a long wait of 16 years.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Mícheál Maguire 1-2; Seán Maguire 1-0; Mark Crowley 0-3; Danny O’Donovan 0-2; James Maguire, Niall O’Callaghan, Eamonn O’Donovan, Donal O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Tom Whooley 1-3; Seán Byerley 1-2; Aaron Cullinane 0-2; David Harte, Matt Murphy, Darragh Gough 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Adam Limrick; Donal O’Callaghan, Seán Maguire, Donagh Courtney; James Buckley, William O’Donovan, Dylan O’Donoghue; Niall O’Callaghan, Shane O’Connell; Eamonn O’Donovan, Mícheál Maguire, James Maguire; Mark Crowley, Eoin Maguire, Danny O’Donovan.

Subs: Daniel McCarthy for D Courtney (ht), Eoin Buckley for M Crowley (38), Callum Maloney for N O’Callaghan (60).

Clonakilty: Cillian White; James Costello, Seán Coffey, Eoghan Minihan; Aaron Cullinane, Ben Coffey, Shane O’Regan; Matt Murphy, David Harte; Des Kenneally, Darragh Gough, Éanna Deasy; Jack Byerley, Tom Whooley, Mattie Lyons.

Subs: Illan Smith for S O’Regan (37), Cal O’Mahony for D Gough (43).

Referee: Tom Barry (Bantry Blues).