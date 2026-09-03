Ibane Gaels dig deep to capture Carbery U21A hurling title

Ibane Gaels 1-20

Bandon 2-16

TOM LYONS REPORTS

WHEN Ibane Gaels surged into a nine-point lead after only 12 minutes of this exhilarating Clona Milk Carbery U21A hurling final, Bandon’s goose looked well and truly cooked.

However, the goose soon transformed into a Phoenix, rising from the ashes.

By the 35th minute in Ballinascarthy on Friday evening, not only had Bandon hauled back the lead but had gone in front.

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If the first 35 minutes were hurling par excellence, the closing half was pure excitement and entertainment as both sides emptied the tank in the hunt for the Teddy Kehily Cup.

In the end it came down to the very last puck of a thrilling encounter.

‘There was an advantage playing down in the first half with the breeze and we played well to go nine in front but their goal brought them back into it by half time,’ said a relieved Ibane manager Danny Murphy.

‘We knew it was going to be tough in the second half, both teams missed goal chances, but it was a really good game – two teams flat out.

‘We were a bit worried at the start of the second half when they got the goal and took the lead but the lads never panicked. Ibane have never lacked spirit and to battle it out today in a tight finish was sweet. We’re delighted, we haven’t won it since 2022 when we won the double, football and hurling, so this is fantastic now.’

There was nothing between two well-matched sides in the opening six minutes, splitting six points – Richie Tarrant, Kevin Hannon and Denis O’Mahony registered for Bandon, with Dara Walsh and Olan O’Donovan (two frees) answering for Ibane.

Then the Ibane floodgates opened. With half backs Mike Collins and Diarmuid McCarthy lording in defence, Seán Cullinane and Daniel Murphy working like beavers at midfield, and James Crowley, Olan O’Donovan and, especially, Dara Walsh, flying up front, Ibane hit a purple patch.

A cracking goal by Walsh in the seventh minute tripped the switch. In quick succession, we had points from O’Donovan (play and free), Collins, McCarthy and Crowley. Ibane were rampant.

By the 12th minute it was 1-9 to 0-3 and Bandon were in serious trouble.

The strong Denis O’Mahony halted the slide with Bandon’s first point in eight minutes to close an amazing first quarter of top-class hurling.

O’Mahony made it three points in a row for himself at the beginning of the second quarter, and Walsh and McCarthy had Ibane points.

The score that really turned the tide arrived in the 20th minute when Michael O’Donovan burst through to bat a Bandon goal. One could feel Bandon’s confidence returning as they took the game to Ibane, outscoring them by three points to two for the remainder of the first half.

Ronan Ahern and O’Mahony (two frees) found the target while Ibane had scores from O’Donovan and Ronan Coakley. While Ibane still led by four at the break, 1-13 to 1-9, it was clear that Bandon were back in the game, with a breeze behind them in the second half.

It got even better within 60 seconds of the restart when Kevin Hannon raced through for a superb Bandon goal. When O’Mahony pointed a free, it was all square after 33 minutes, an amazing turnaround in fortunes.

Two minutes later the Bandon supporters were singing when wing back Gearóid Murphy hit a long-range point to put the Lilywhites in front for the first time since the opening five minutes.

With Richie Tarrant, Seán Ahern and Gearóid Murphy impressing in defence, Daniel Murphy working his socks off at midfield, and Denis O’Mahony, Kevin Hannon and Cathal O’Riordan making inroads up front, Bandon were giving as good as they got.

Ibane had to dig deep now and they responded well with three in-a-row from Olan O’Donovan (free and a 65) and sub Riley O’Donovan who cleared a pile of ball when introduced.

A pointed free from O’Mahony made it a one-point game, 1-16 to 2-12 by the end of the third quarter. The excitement and suspense was top drawer in the last decisive quarter.

Two pointed frees from Olan O’Donovan were answered by three in-a-row from Bandon, O’Mahony (play and free) and the outstanding Hannon pointing. All square with only five minutes remaining, both sides flat out, tremendous hurling and incredible excitement.

It was Ibane, after a great save from Bandon goalkeeper John Buckley, who struck the vital blows when corner back Conrad Murphy and Luke Murphy split the posts.

Bandon still refused to surrender and when O’Mahony pointed a free in injury time, only the minimum separated the sides.

A last chance fell to Bandon to rescue a well-deserved draw and Ibane hearts must have stopped but to the groan of the Bandon camp, the shot drifted a foot outside the post, the last puck of a thriller.

Delight for Ibane, heartbreak for Bandon but what an evening’s entertainment for the large crowd.

‘It was a really tough game but we expected that from Bandon,’ said man-of-the-match, Ibane wing back Mike Collins.

‘We knew a lot of these lads in school and we knew how good they could be. They really came back at us and it was worrying when they went in front after half time. But our lads never gave up although I held my breath with that last shot. We’re delighted with the win.’

The Teddy Kehily Cup was presented to Ibane captain Diarmuid McCarthy by chairperson of the Carbery board, David Whyte.

OUR STAR: The Clash award for man-of-the-match went to outstanding Ibane wing back Mike Collins.

Scorers

Ibane Gaels: Olan O’Donovan 0-9 (6f, 1 65); Dara Walsh 1-2; James Crowley, Diarmuid McCarthy 0-2 each; Conrad Murphy, Mike Collins, Luke Murphy, Ronan Coakley, Riley O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Bandon: Denis O’Mahony 0-11 (7f); Kevin Hannon 1-2; Michael O’Donovan 1-0; Richard Tarrant, Gearóid Murphy, Ronan Ahern 0-1 each.

Ibane Gaels: Anthony Hunt; Jack Twomey, Dan Moloney, Conrad Murphy; Mike Collins, Diarmuid McCarthy, Dermot Dineen; Kevin Hennessy, Cathal Twomey; Luke Murphy, Ronan Coakley, Danny Lawton; James Crowley, Olan O’Donovan, Dara Walsh.

Subs: Jamie Collins for D Lawton (35), Riley O’Donovan for D Dineen (36), Dara Murphy for O O’Donovan (60).

Bandon: John Buckley; Zach O’Farrell, Ciarán Twomey, Richard Tarrant; Donal Coughlan, Seán Ahern, Gearóid Murphy; Seán Cullinane, Daniel Murphy; Aidan O’Driscoll, Denis O’Mahony, Kevin Hannon; Ronan Ahern, Michael O’Donovan, Cathal O’Riordan.

Subs: Adam Barry for A O’Driscoll (43), Liam O’Driscoll for R Ahern (47), Cormac O’Flynn for D Murphy (54).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).