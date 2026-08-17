Lifeboat called after man tries to rescue his dog at popular Clonakilty beach

Hotel guests helped to rescue a man who got into difficulty in the sea when he tried to rescue his dog at Inchydoney.

Just before 9am on Sunday (August 16th), Inchydoney’s lifeboat crew received a call from Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa after a number of guests saw people getting into difficulty at the nearby eastern channel.

The Coast Guard also attended the scene, along with Courtmacsherry RNLI, gardaí and the ambulance.

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At around 9.08 am, Inchydoney IRB, with two crew was launched off the slipway to the eastern beach into spring tides, falling since 8.14am.

The lifeboat said ‘the flow from the eastern channel was extremely strong’.

No person was found during their initial search near Ring Pier, but a hotel guest told the onshore lifeboat crew that they had spotted two people in the direction of Ring Head.

This information was relayed to the Inchydoney IRB and the Coast Guard who then extended their search past the headland.

The crew were asked to return back up the channel and search the shingle beach and rocks where they spotted a person waving to them from the small pier nearby.

A member of the public had the casualty in their car, after helping the casualty and a dog out of the water just minutes before.

Inchydoney Lifeboat praised members of the public for contacting emergency services, as well as the person who helped the casualty and their dog out of the water.