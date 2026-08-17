Climate activist Greta Thunberg visits with West Cork flotilla pals

ACTIVIST Greta Thunberg took time off last week to see the sights of West Cork, including the birthplace of Michael Collins at Sam’s Cross, Clonakilty.

The campaigner for Palestine and climate action enjoyed the lush countryside and local beaches on her day exploring the area.

The 23-year-old was drawn to West Cork after an invite from Cork comedian Tadgh Hickey, one of the Irish citizens part of the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to take aid to Palestine in May this year.

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Local flotilla activist Tom Deasy from Castlefreke, who works as a tour guide, took the environmentalist and a group of her friends around some of the area’s nature spots, landmarks and places of interest.

‘I picked Sam’s Cross because of the significance in Irish history. She was very familiar with Michael Collins and we spoke about the history of the area, his birthplace and his school in Lisavaird,’ said Tom.

He added: ‘We also spoke quite a bit about Irish history and the similarities with what’s being fought for in Palestine right now.’

Other stops on the West Cork tour were Castlefreke, Long Strand with coffee at The Fish Basket, and Drombeg stone circle.

Tom said his international guest was enthusiastic and very interested in the formation of the dunes in the area.

He also explained how a tsunami in the 1700s, caused by an earthquake in Portugal, had a major impact on the landscape then known as Timoleague Bay, now Courtmacsherry Bay.

‘I felt that Greta Thunberg was in holiday mode, even though she’s never really off and has a very busy calendar,’ said Tom.

‘She was able to wind down, also because people didn’t come up to her and asked to have selfies taken. West Cork is the perfect place for that because people here just let celebrities do their own thing.’

He added that the they only briefly talked about their experience on the flotilla, which Great Thunberg sailed on last year.

Before coming to West Cork, activist Greta spoke at the All Together Now festival in Waterford and attended a Kneecap and Bob Vylan charity gig in Belfast, where she was spotted wearing an Irish tricolour balaclava.