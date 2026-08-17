Survey works to take place at coastal areas at end of the month

The Harbour Master of Cork County Council has issues a notice to all ship owners, shipmasters, agents, fishing vessels, pleasure craft users, seafarers and fishery organisation that survey works will be taking place on approaches to Kinsale, Courtmacsherry and Oysterhaven at the end of this month.

The Port of Kinsale has been advised of the survey work which is to involve placing a series of frames on the seabed for a duration of 35 days. There is also some work where a vessel will sit on station for a 13-hour period.