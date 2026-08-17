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Survey works to take place at coastal areas at end of the month

August 17th, 2026 11:36 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Survey works to take place at coastal areas at end of the month Image
Proposed locations marking the frames will be with a small circular buoy which will be offset around 50m from the actual frame position.

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The Harbour Master of Cork County Council has issues a notice to all ship owners, shipmasters, agents, fishing vessels, pleasure craft users, seafarers and fishery organisation that survey works will be taking place on approaches to Kinsale, Courtmacsherry and Oysterhaven at the end of this month.
The Port of Kinsale has been advised of  the survey work which is to involve placing a series of frames on the seabed for a duration of 35 days. There is also some work where a vessel will sit on station for a 13-hour period.
Works are due to commence end of August, vessels for deployment will be mobilised from Baltimore and loading the frames onto the deck of survey vessel will be in Kinsale.

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