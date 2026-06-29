Gerry Healy is co-opted

‘Bittersweet’ is how the Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley (Ind) described the formal co-option of Cllr Gerry Healy (FG) at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council.

Like Deputy John Paul O’Shea TD, who sat in on the meeting to support the party’s newest councillor, the mayor assured Cllr Healy, who is from Keim in Millstreet, that he would receive the full support of all the elected members and Council officials.

All of the councillors who welcomed Cllr Healy acknowledged two things: namely that Michael Creed’s passing on February 14th last is still being mourned; and the fact that it has been 12 years since Millstreet has had a Fine Gael councillor.

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‘Michael Creed will be a big act to follow. You have big shoes to fill but you will do it,’ the mayor stated as she welcomed Cllr Healy to the chamber.

And it was to the sound of cross-party applause that the newest councillor took his seat.

Each party leader, and individual councillors, assured Cllr Healy of their support.

And when he addressed the chamber for the first time, Cllr Healy pledged to do everything in his power to represent every constituent within the Macroom Municipal District area.