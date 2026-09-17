Carbery Rangers sweep aside Newmarket in Carrigadrohid to top group and book semi-final spot

Carbery Rangers 1-19

Newmarket 2-8

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

CARBERY Rangers produced a statement of intent that established themselves as one of the favourites to win the McCarthy Insurance Group Senior A Football Championship.

The Rosscarbery team put on a super display at sunny Carrigadrohid on Sunday afternoon and were rewarded with victory by an unexpectedly huge winning margin that sent Rangers straight through to the competition’s semi-finals.

Ross, Cill na Martra and Newmarket all finished level on points, but the Carbery club’s better scoring difference saw them take top spot.

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Carbery Rangers were so comprehensively superior that it took two late goals from the Duhallow men to put a respectable look on the final scoreboard.

All this was achieved despite Carbery Rangers having to play the first ten minutes of the second half without centre back Gerry O’Gorman, black-carded on the stroke of half time for obstruction off the ball.

Newmarket came into the contest with a 100 percent record after two impressive performances against O’Donovan Rossa and Cill na Martra. They looked likely to justify their favourites’ tag as they opened with three well-worked points, one each from wing back Aidan Browne, Brion O’Keeffe and Ryan O’Keeffe.

When Ross, who had to win this game, had a point from Dylan O’Neill, the Duhallow men replied with a Darren O’Keeffe point, all in the opening seven minutes.

Newmarket lost corner back Eoin Goggin to injury and Carbery Rangers began to find their rhythm with Dylan O’Neill, Paul Hodnett and Daragh Hayes posing problems in attack and stretching the Newmarket defence.

Two points from Hodnett and one from Hayes had Ross level at the 15-minute mark before Hodnett and the lively O’Neill pushed them clear.

As Newmarket found it difficult to make inroads against the fast-tackling Ross defence, and Brian Hodnett and John O’Brien controlling midfield, Rangers extended their advantage to double scores, 0-10 to 0-5, by the 26th minute.

When Newmarket had three points, including a two-pointer from Ryan O’Keeffe, the Rosscarbery men replied with a point from a Patrick Hurley blast, brilliantly deflected over the bar by goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe, and another Dylan O’Neill point to lead by 0-12 to 0-8, but they had lost Gerry O’Gorman to a black card seconds before half-time.

Newmarket must have had high hopes for the second half, but Ross compensated for their numerical disadvantage with incredible effort in defence. They totally frustrated the much-vaunted Newmarket attack which kicked wides under the pressure.

In fact, only one point was scored in the black card period and that was by Ross’s John O’Rourke.

Substitute Timmy Cullinane made it 0-14 to 0-8 shortly after his introduction in the 40th minute. Another point for Paul Hodnett from a free was followed immediately by one from Daragh Hayes, as Ross were rampant with Newmarket visibly unable to stem the tide.

Paul Hodnett pointed a tricky free, Daragh Hayes grabbed possession of the kick-out, advanced and fired in a goal, 1-17 to 0-8, Newmarket still without a second-half score after 50 minutes.

Newmarket finally opened their second-half account when Mike Cottrell found the net in the 53rd minute, followed soon after by another goal punched home by Cathal Browne in a crowded goalmouth, but there were no further lapses by the Ross defence.

The winners finished with a flourish with a fisted point by Daragh Hayes and a cheeky score from corner back Sam Lenihan.

Scorers

Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 1-4; P Hodnett 0-6 (4f); D O’Neill 0-4; J O’Rourke, P Hurley, K Scannell, T Cullinane, S Lenihan 0-1 each.

Newmarket: R O’Keeffe 0-4 (2pt, 1f); M Cottrell, C Browne 1-0 each; A Browne, B O’Keeffe, H O’Connor, D O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: Paul Shanahan; Cian Daly, Jack Kevane, Sam Lenihan; Kealan Scannell, Gerry O’Riordan, Barry Kerr; John O’Brien, Brian Hodnett; John O'Rourke, Paul Hodnett, Patrick Hurley; Peadar O'Rourke, Daragh Hayes, Dylan O’Neill.

Subs: Timmy Cullinane (40), James O’Riordan (45), John Hodnett (50), Mark Hodnett (50).

Newmarket: John O’Keeffe; Mikey Browne, Eoin Goggin, Paudie Allen; Aidan Browne, Bart Daly, Brion O’Keeffe; Gavin Forde, Mike Cottrell; Hugh O’Connor, Cathal Browne, David Cottrell; Darren O’Keeffe, Ryan O’Keeffe, Tadgh Ryan.

Subs: Sean Murphy (10), Mike Lane (24), Kevin Daly (50).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).