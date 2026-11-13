GAA PREVIEWS: Crunch county junior and U21 championship games down for decision

MATTHEW HURLEY brings you through an exciting weekend of junior and U21 action

Barryroe v Aghinagh,

JAFC semi-final, Sunday

(Páirc Uí Rinn, 4pm)

Barryroe are on a roll right now. Their wins in successive weeks over St Mary’s and Castlemagner mean they are two games away from county glory. Aghinagh are Muskerry champions and beat Kilmacabea in the county league Division 6 final back in July so are a difficult opponent. With Ryan O’Donovan on form in the county quarter-final with 1-5 and his cousin Olan O’Donovan leading the way as captain, the Sky Blues are playing with a swagger. With the players they have at their disposal, Norman Fleming’s charges will fancy themselves here.

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Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas v Donoughmore,

JAHC semi-final, Sunday

(Coachford, 2.30pm)

Mathúnas last appeared in a county final in 2008 and want to repeat that feat. Pat Lucey’s team are on a winning run of six games with sides like Clonakilty, Kilbree, Ballinascarthy and St Mary’s falling by the wayside. The Castletownkenneigh and Coppeen boys have grown in confidence and emphasised that with an extra time victory over Whitechurch in the county quarter-final. Players like Caolán O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey are in their usual brilliant form while Kevin O’Donovan is stepping up to the plate too. Donoughmore recently won their first ever Mid Cork hurling title and will provide stiff opposition.

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St Oliver Plunkett’s v St Finbarr’s,

JBHC semi-final, Sunday

(TBC, 2pm)

As it happens, Plunkett’s are the only first team left in the junior B hurling scene. St Finbarr’s are a third team while the two other semi-finalists, Newtownshandrum and Cloughduv, are second strings. The Ahiohill club are carrying momentum following wins over Kilbree and Tracton’s seconds. Roy O’Driscoll is their captain and an ideal leader too. Darragh McCarthy, Mike Crowley, Finn Moroney, Ciarán Dullea and Cian McCarthy are other players to watch. There is plenty of quality in this Plunkett’s side to advance.

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Castlehaven v Glenville,

U21A football quarter-final, Saturday

(Castlehaven, 5.30pm)

The Haven won their first U21 Carbery title in 16 years back in August but have sights set on the county now. Micheál Maguire was man-of-the-match in the West Cork decider win over Clonakilty and can show his quality here. Niall O’Callaghan, Dan McCarthy and Danny O’Donovan are other exciting prospects. Glenville won the Imokilly final against St Colmcille’s last weekend and have confidence themselves. Home advantage is huge for the West Cork champions also and can play to their advantage.

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Carrigaline v Beara,

U21A football quarter-final, Sunday

(Carrigaline, 2.30pm)

Beara have serious quality in their ranks such as Cork minor stars Kieran O’Shea and Conor Downing and have a passion for football to rival any team in the county but this will be a hard task to overcome. Carrigaline are a club on a high. Not only are they Carrigdhoun champions but their seniors reached a first semi-final in the top tier of Cork football. Eoghan Ahern is a star man for them as well as Ben Corkery Delaney. The winners of this play Castlehaven or Glenville in the semi-final.

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Cobh v St Colum’s,

U21B football quarter-final, Sunday

(Cobh, 12pm)

St Colum’s are coming off the back of a Carbery final win over Bandon and have great players at their disposal. The likes of Liam Hourihane, Kian Kelleher and Cathal McCarthy but Colum’s won their second Carbery title in a row, showing there is an abundance of talent coming through in Kealkill. Going away to the east Cork champions will be a hard task logistically but Colum’s have the football ability to take care of business.

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Kilbrittain v Castlelyons,

U21C football quarter-final, Saturday

(Kilbrittain, 2pm)

Another Carbery v Imokilly clash but Kilbrittain have been a standout in hurling in recent times. The club won an U21B hurling title regionally last weekend and want to continue progressing in both codes. Luke Griffin, Ronan Crowley and Ronan Sheehy are capable footballers as well as hurlers and want to show their ability here. Again, home advantage is a huge plus and Kilbrittain will be confident on extending their season in both codes.