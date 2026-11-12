Solgar and Colm Cooper celebrate St James with ‘Train Like a Legend, Support Your Club’ win

WEST Cork club St James’ GAA club received a special training session from Kerry football legend Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper and €5,000 to support facilities for players, volunteers and families.

Solgar, official vitamin partner of the GAA/GPA, announced the Ardfield club as the winner of its All-Ireland ‘Train Like A Legend, Support Your Club’ competition, bringing a bright and memorable day to the club and delivering a €5,000 boost for improvements that will benefit the wider community.

Last weekend, young players from St James’ gathered for a special training session with the Kerry hero.

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The session gave local players the opportunity to hone their skills and learn from one of the game’s greatest players, while creating a shared occasion for teammates, coaches, volunteers and supporters.

Solgar launched the competition at the beginning of the 2026 championship season to mark its 40th anniversary and celebrate the players, coaches and volunteers whose commitment helps clubs of every size to thrive across the country, supporting each of them to find their gold, the Solgar way.

St. James’ was also presented with €5,000 to invest in much-needed club improvements. The funding will help strengthen a welcoming local space used by teams of all ages and support the club’s contribution to community life for years to come.

'We were overjoyed to welcome Colm Cooper to the club and to provide our players with the opportunity to learn directly from one of the game’s most accomplished figures,' St James club chair Therese O’Shea said.

'The session offered valuable guidance, encouragement and practical insights that will support the players’ continued development and make the occasion particularly memorable. The €5,000 award is a significant investment in our club and will contribute to enhancing the facilities and opportunities available to players of all ages.'

Solgar brand ambassador Colm Cooper added was delighted to come down to West Cork.

'It was a privilege to work with the players of St James and to see first-hand their skill, commitment and enthusiasm for the game. Local club players are at the heart of the GAA, and the opportunity to support their development is particularly meaningful,' he added.

'Clubs such as St James provide players of all ages with a place to learn, compete and develop, while also bringing families, volunteers and generations of supporters together. Solgar’s continued support recognises the central role these players and their club play in the wider community.'

Solgar are in their second year of a three-year partnership with the GAA/GPA as the Official Vitamin Partner and an official sponsor of the Croke Park Museum that began in February 2025.