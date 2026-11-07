Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty Soccer Club set the pace in Premier Division

TITLE favourites Drinagh Rangers and Clonakilty AFC are level at the top of the West Cork League Premier Division.

Defending champions Drinagh were comprehensive 6-1 victors over Bunratty United. Robbie McQueen, assisted by his namesake Tom, gave Rangers the lead on 28 minutes before the latter earned a goal of his own after being played in by Cillian Fitzpatrick just before the break.

Drinagh brought on Cork senior footballer Brian Hurley in the second half and he made it five goals in three games, netting on 68 and 73 minutes. A Tom McQueen penalty sandwiched Hurley’s strikes on 72 minutes. Fitzpatrick was played through by Hurley to make it six on 81 minutes.

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Bunratty could only muster up a consolation through Gerald O’Callaghan, assisted by Jayden Spiegel.

Clon kept pace at the summit with a 3-2 victory over Drinagh Rangers A. John Wycherley broke the deadlock for Clon on 27 minutes, with Finn O’Mahony providing the assist. Owen Tobin equalised on the stroke of half-time to make it 1-1 after Ryan Daly set him up.

Clon struck crucial blows in the third quarter, though, as James Calnan, assisted again by O’Mahony, and Chris Collins, set up by Odhran Bancroft, made it 3-1 by the 65th minute.

Rangers’ second string pulled one back on 81 minutes as Callum Murphy netted, but Clon hung on for a big win.

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A second-half comeback maintained Bay Rovers’ 100 percent winning start to the Championship as they beat Castlelack 2-1.

Robert O’Mahony-Self latched onto a pass from Oisín O’Mahony to give Castlelack a 1-0 lead at the break.

Castlelack were unbeaten coming into this game and gave a good account of themselves, but Bay fought back through goals by James Desmond and Cillian O’Brien in the space of three minutes.

Beara United kept pace with the top by maintaining their unbeaten record in a 6-0 win over Dunmanway Town A.

United led 5-0 at half-time. Liam Steele, Daniel Hanley and Jakob Hesse all scored inside 20 minutes before Hesse and Odhran Minihane made it five. Jonathan Rosales Harrington, who recorded three assists, got in on the goalscoring act in the second period. Minihane and captain Richard Murphy also provided assists in a comprehensive victory.

Elsewhere, despite going down to ten men in the first half, Castletown Celtic won their third game of the season by defeating Aultagh Celtic B 4-0.

Richard Bradfield made it 1-0 at the break before Eoin O’Connor (two) and Paul Deane added to their tally in the second half. This was also a game where goalkeeper Colin O’Leary provided two assists.

Aultagh’s first team had better luck with a 5-2 win over Clonakilty AFC B. Evan Maguire (two), Cian Kennefick and James Iddon gave them a 4-1 half-time advantage with Jack Garrett responding for Clon. Darragh Murphy made it 4-2 before Maguire sealed his hat-trick towards the end.

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Togher Celtic have progressed to the next round of the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup with a 2-1 victory over rivals Dunmanway Town.

Oisín Fergus O’Connell gave Dunmanway the lead on 22 minutes before Patrick Collins levelled matters for Togher before the break. In a tight encounter, Cathal Daly found Donnacha Collins in space and the latter slotted home on 83 minutes to win it for Celtic.

Bay Rovers went joint-top of the WCL U18 Division with a comfortable 3-0 win over Togher Celtic. Ronan Keenan recorded a brace while Con Desmond rounded off their tally.