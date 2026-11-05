Bantry granted over €48,000 in OPW funding for flood barriers across 19 properties

BANTRY is to receive more than €48,000 in funding to provide flood relief for 19 of its worst-affected properties, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

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The Office of Public Works (OPW) announced the approval of Cork County Council’s application for funding under its Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme.

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The OPW has approved additional funding of €48,105 to provide flood barriers to 19 properties. This third phase brings the total funding to €193,636.

“We are still working tirelessly to get the flood relief system delivered for Bantry,” Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said.

“I met with Minister Boxer Moran who has informed me the Office of Public Works has signed off on €48,000 to provide flood barriers for 19 of Bantry’s worst-affected properties. While this will give some relief, we await an update on the culvert works.”

Once completed, the Bantry Flood Relief Scheme is expected to protect 200 vulnerable properties.