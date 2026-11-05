Water Babies to offer swim classes across West Cork for children over five

The world’s largest baby swim school is bringing its new programme to West Cork this month, offering swimming lessons to children aged five and older for the first time.

Water Babies is launching its programme Swimvincible in pools across West Cork, including Clonakilty Park Hotel, Kinsale Hotel and Spa and Ballincollig’s Oriel House.

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Other locations across Cork and Kerry will also provide lessons to older children in what the swim school described as a major expansion, strengthening its commitment to helping families access high-quality swimming education.

The programme aims to supports all children, from total beginners to confident swimmers. Children join a class that matches their ability, developing essential swimming and water-safety skills at their own pace.

The programme is designed to spark a genuine love of the water through themed quests that encourage snorkelling, diving, water polo and artistic swimming. Swimvincible aims to add fun, variety and adventure by moving away from repetitive lengths and helping children build confidence through achievement.

Denise Ganly from Water Babies said: “Families in Cork & Kerry have been asking us for years when Water Babies would offer lessons for older children and we’re thrilled to finally say yes.

“Swimvincible gives children a fun, motivating way to develop strong swimming and life-saving skills. We’re excited to welcome even more families into our community as we extend our classes beyond the early years.”