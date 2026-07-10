Promotion secured, Barryroe target Division 7 title

AFTER earning promotion back to Division 6, Barryroe hurlers will look to win some silverware before their championship campaign commences.

The Sky Blues face Ballinora in the Co-Op Superstores county hurling league Division 7 final on Saturday (7pm) in Newcestown.

Kevin McCarthy’s team lost away to Ballinora in the regular league fixture, 0-22 to 0-14, and then lost their next game against Passage West, but went on a four-game winning streak to clinch promotion.

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Barryroe defeated St Finbarr’s (2-22 to 0-17), Kilshannig (3-16 to 1-18), Douglas (3-15 to 1-19) and Meelin (2-23 to 1-13), and will hope to make it five wins in a row this weekend.

In their last three games, Olan O’Donovan (1-12), Luke Murphy (4-6), Adam McSweeney (0-8) and Seán Holland (1-4) have all found their range, but O’Donovan and Murphy may miss out due to their U21 football commitments with Ibane Gaels.

Brian O’Donovan, Cian O’Sullivan, Diarmuid McCarthy, Daniel O’Driscoll, Tomás Ó Buachalla, Ryan O’Donovan and Jack Murphy have also contributed well in recent matches.

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Ballinhassig take part in the Division 3 decider when they face Blarney in Ballincollig on Friday (7.30pm).

The Carrigdhoun club won seven of their nine games and won the county premier intermediate championship last year, so the club is on the up. They have scored a goal in all but one of their games so far, hitting four against Éire Óg and Inniscarra.

Ballinhassig’s defeat to Blarney in the regular league, 1-23 to 2-16, was one of their two defeats, the other coming against Bandon.

Also, Muskerry club Aghabullogue are in the Division 4 decider on Saturday against Kilworth in Riverstown (7pm). Aghabullogue won the intermediate A county title last year but now come up against a Kilworth team that won eight of their nine league matches. Kilworth won the reverse fixture between the teams, 2-20 to 2-18.

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The Division 1 final between Midleton and Sarsfields on Friday (7.30pm) in Carrigtwohill is a repeat of the premier senior county final from 2025.

Midleton won the league fixture between the two (2-18 to 1-13), but both were already through to the final by then. Both clubs have former inter-county forwards available for selection. Midleton have Conor Lehane, while Sars can call on Jack O’Connor.

The Division 2 decider sees another East Cork derby between Erin’s Own and Bride Rovers on Saturday (12pm) in Lisgoold. The former are in better form, having won eight of their nine games.

The remaining two finals will be all-East Cork affairs on Sunday as Cloyne face Dungourney in Division 5 (2pm in Castlemartyr) and Aghada come up against Sars’ second team in Division 6 (2pm in Cobh).